PNN

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], June 9: On 01st June 2025, Bonhooghly Yubak Sangha successfully conducted the 15th edition of its flagship event, Roktodan Utsav, a mass voluntary blood donation initiative that has become a landmark civic activity in North Kolkata. According to official figures shared by the organizing committee, the event registered a record 2,545 blood donors this year, making it one of the largest single-day blood donation efforts in the city.

Held at the association's community premises in Bonhooghly, the event drew wide participation from various neighbourhoods including Baranagar, Dunlop, and Sinthee. The initiative, which began in 2010 with limited local outreach, has gradually scaled into a structured community-driven event with logistical support from licensed blood banks, certified medical practitioners, and local volunteers.

The organizers confirmed that all donations followed proper medical protocols, with pre-screening, on-site doctor availability, and aftercare stations set up for donors.

15 Years of Public Engagement

The 15th anniversary of Roktodan Utsav reflects the sustained community commitment to public health awareness. A representative from Bonhooghly Yubak Sangha noted, "Each year, the drive sees growth in numbers, particularly among first-time donors and youth. Our aim has always been to encourage regular, voluntary blood donation and contribute meaningfully to local healthcare infrastructure."

In addition to blood donation, this year's program included free health consultations, awareness drives on rare blood disorders like thalassemia, and general education on responsible donation practices. Several NGOs and medical professionals collaborated to provide support services and public education during the event.

Involvement of Local Social Workers

The event was also supported by a number of independent social workers and civic organizers. One of the notable contributors this year was Sankar Routh, who has become a well-recognized name in community service in Baranagar and surrounding areas.

Widely regarded by residents as among the best social workers in Baranagar, Sankar Routh has been actively involved in welfare programs beyond the annual blood drive. His social impact work spans education, public health, animal welfare, women's support, and pandemic relief.

During the COVID-19 crisis, Routh played a central role in relief operations in North Kolkata. He spearheaded the distribution of food supplies to over 1,00,000 individuals, organized 24x7 oxygen cylinder assistance, coordinated ambulance services, and supported daily sanitization efforts across several wards.

His work extended to providing daily meals for more than 100 street dogs in Baranagar, a practice that continues today. In the area of education, he regularly assists students from underprivileged families with laptops, test materials, and schoolbooks, ensuring they are not left behind in a digitally advancing academic system.

Additionally, Sankar Routh has organized scholarship support for Class 10 and 12 students, and has contributed towards financial aid for unmarried women and daily medical needs for low-income families. His efforts are also visible through local environmental activities--he currently serves as Vice President of Green Nagorik, promoting tree plantation and civic cleanliness programs.

To follow his ongoing community initiatives, many residents refer to his public page at facebook.com/ItsSankarRouth, where regular updates and volunteer mobilizations are shared.

Growing Youth Involvement

One of the highlights of this year's Roktodan Utsav was the active involvement of youth volunteers and college students. Organizers estimated that over 800 of the 2,545 donors were individuals under the age of 30. Many were first-time participants, with several educational institutions encouraging their students to attend and contribute.

The increase in youth turnout aligns with the broader objective of building a civic culture rooted in proactive public health contribution. Educational posters, digital sign-up kiosks, and on-ground sensitization played a role in simplifying the process for newcomers.

Looking Ahead: Health and Welfare as Shared Responsibility

With the growing scale of Roktodan Utsav and increasing public engagement, Bonhooghly Yubak Sangha has announced plans to expand its scope next year to include health diagnostics, organ donor registrations, and community insurance awareness sessions. Collaborations with public hospitals and digital health startups are also being explored for greater impact.

Social workers like Sankar Routh are expected to remain integral to such initiatives, given their established presence and credibility in community mobilization. Many residents in the area cite Routh's consistent involvement as a reason why social awareness around health, education, and welfare continues to gain traction at the grassroots level.

The 2025 edition of Roktodan Utsav stands out not only for its scale--2,545 units of blood collected in a single day--but also for its commitment to structured social engagement. With support from civic-minded individuals, grassroots organizations, and a mobilized youth population, Bonhooghly Yubak Sangha under the able leadership of Sankar Routh continues to set a template for effective, long-term community health initiatives in Kolkata.

