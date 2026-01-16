VMPL

New Delhi [India], January 16: As 2026 unfolds, the literary world is already alive with fresh ideas, powerful narratives, and voices that demand attention. Books, Buzz, and Brilliance: Must-Read Authors of Early 2026 brings together a curated selection of writers who are shaping conversations, sparking curiosity, and redefining what readers can expect from contemporary literature. From thought-provoking nonfiction to compelling fiction and inspiring debut works, these authors are setting the tone for the year ahead--making now the perfect time to discover stories that will resonate long after the first page.

Dr. Smruti Ranjan Nayak

The first in the list is Dr. Smruti Ranjan Nayak--an Oxford, Harvard, and MIT, IIM -educated innovator--brings together the worlds of technology, consciousness, and timeless wisdom. He is the Pride of Orissa and India. With over 15 years of global experience in CRM and digital transformation, he has pioneered a new way of seeing CRM: not as software, but as a living, intelligent ecosystem that aligns purpose with growth. His mission extends beyond business--he is dedicated to carrying the wisdom of the Bhagavad Gita across borders, awakening the leader within every individual. A proud son of Mrs. Santi Lata Nayak and Mr. Birabar Nayak, he hails from Fatepur, Khandasahi, Odisha, embodying the values of humility, clarity, and perseverance. His books, CRM: From Mechanism to Manifestation and Battlefield to Boardroom, together offer a transformative blueprint for conscious leadership in the modern world.

Banumathy Bharathi

Banumathy Bharathi is an award-winning writer, educator, and storyteller with over two decades of leadership and teaching experience in English and Psychology. Based in Chennai, she has served in international schools across India, including Dimapur in Nagaland, Bengaluru, Coimbatore, and Chennai, in roles ranging from Teacher and Head of Department to Headmistress and Principal. During her Dimapur years, she was a columnist for Eastern Mirror, contributing to educational discourse. Fluent in Kannada, Tamil, Hindi, and English, and familiar with other South Indian languages, she brings a multilingual sensibility to her writing. Her work blends rigorous research, narrative discipline, and pedagogical insight with a novelist's sensitivity. She is the mother of two "packages of marvellousness." The Recrudescence marks her debut in cross-genre fiction, blending history, parapsychology, and geopolitical intrigue.

Dr. Rishikesh Tewari

Dr. Rishikesh Tewari is a renowned Indian author, professor, linguist, and entrepreneur contributing significantly to global education. Born on May 19, 1995, in Barrackpore, Kolkata, he is the founder of Rishi's English Club and currently serves as the President of Angel's International University (AIU). His work seamlessly bridges literature, linguistics, and inclusive learning. Dr. Tewari has received numerous prestigious honors, including the Lifetime Achievement Award in English Literature and Linguistics from the University of Oxford (2025), multiple world record recognitions, and the Global Literary Figure Award. He is also a recipient of Best Professor and Best Teacher awards. His notable books include Universal Spoken English in Your Tips, The Universe of Linguistics, and A History of English Literature. His poetry collection, My Beloved Angel, reflects profound emotional depth.

Vivaan Karulkar

Vivaan Karulkar is a teen author and researcher from New Bharat, widely recognized for his extraordinary contributions to science, literature, and thought leadership at a remarkably young age. At just 15, he became one of the youngest individuals globally to receive an In-Principle Patent related to asteroid detection. At 16, he authored The Sanatan Dharam: True Source of All Science, launched at the Ayodhya Ram Mandir, followed at 17 by The Sanatan Dharam: True Source of All Technology, launched by RSS Sarsanghchalak Shri Mohan Ji Bhagwat and ISRO Chairman Shri S. Somnath. At 18, he authored Elon Musk: The Man Who Bends Reality, which trended on X, gained wide media attention, and earned the Sahitya Sparsh Award. Vivaan has been recognized by the United Nations, UK and Swiss Parliaments, the Indian Army, and eminent national and spiritual leaders.

Ehtesham Shahid

Ehtesham Shahid is a seasoned editor, journalist, and columnist with over 25 years of experience across leading media organizations and think tanks in India and the Gulf region. His professional journey includes associations with The Indian Express, Khaleej Times, Al Arabiya, Arab News, TRENDS Research & Advisory, and the Emirates Policy Center. He has served as a Gulf correspondent for the Press Trust of India since 2007. Ehtesham holds a Master's degree in English from AMU Aligarh and a Postgraduate Diploma in Journalism and Mass Communications from Mumbai University. He was Editor at the Emirates Center for Strategic Studies & Research and later Managing Editor at Al Arabiya English. Based in Abu Dhabi, he teaches media studies, appears on television as a commentator, writes and performs Urdu theatre, hosts the Chand Fasaane podcast, and tweets @e2sham.

Gautmi Raj

Gautmi Raj (pen name of Debashree) is a passionate spiritual seeker and lifelong learner dedicated to helping others transform their lives. With degrees in Philosophy, History, and Tourism, and certifications across diverse fields, she blends knowledge with intuition to guide people toward self-awareness and joy. A Black Belt in Taekwondo and an artist at heart, she also runs two YouTube channels sharing wisdom on positivity and personal growth. Inspired by her mentors, Mitesh Khatri and Shree Dembla, and guided by her Angels and Spirit Guides, Gautmi Raj writes to empower readers to uncover the magic within and live a life of purpose, ease, and miracles.

Dr. Emmanuel Bhaskar

Dr. Emmanuel Bhaskar is a physician, teacher, and researcher in India with over two decades of clinical practice and medical education. Renowned for his original research, including studies on COVID-19 transmission published in the Journal of the American Medical Association, he has supervised the care of more than 20,000 COVID-19 patients. Drawing on these experiences, Bhaskar ventures into "socio-medical fiction," exploring the resilience, adaptability, and struggles of patients, caregivers, and families during medical crises. His e-book series COVID Stories from India blends clinical insight with human narratives, offering both inspirational and poignant tales that capture the emotional and societal impact of the pandemic.

Dr. Onkar Nath Kaushal

Saral Ramayan Bhasha and Samay Yan by Dr. Onkar Nath Kaushal are spiritually inspired works that blend divine insight with scientific reasoning. The author draws parallels between his inspiration from Lord Hanuman and the divine guidance received by saints like Tulsidas. Through these books, Dr. Kaushal explores the profound truths of Lord Ram's incarnation and the concept of time travel as a continuous, mind-driven process. Rooted in deep faith and research, the books aim to dispel misconceptions about divinity and present a balanced understanding of God's creation from both spiritual and rational perspectives.

Dr. Dillip Kumar Dash

Dr. Dillip Kumar Dash is an Honorary Professor in the Department of Psychiatry with over 30 years of professional experience in the field. He worked at Apollo Hospitals, Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh, for more than 25 years, during which he conducted over 500 mental health awareness camps across the state. For his significant contributions, he has received several honors, including a Lifetime Achievement Award for Mental Health Awareness. He has published around ten books, with several more nearing publication. His notable works include Counselling: A Dynamic Approach, Examination Stress and Its Management, Talking to Self, Love the Awakened Soul, Antarpath, Antaralap, and Pariksha ke Tandav evam Iska Samadhan. He has also received prestigious awards such as the Global Icon Literature Award (Sahitya Ratan), Fortunal Global 100 Game Changers Award, Kirkus Review recognition, and the World Leadership Summit Award.

Sunil Mattakkara

Shashthrageetham is the debut poetry collection of Sunil Mattakkara, marking an important milestone in his long literary journey. He has been writing poetry in Malayalam for more than three decades, a passion that began during his school years after winning a poetry competition. Academically trained as a civil engineer, Sunil Mattakkara is the founder and head of his own consultancy firm in Bangalore. Even with the demands of a busy professional life and a hectic schedule, he continues to devote time to creative writing, staying deeply connected to literature. Shashthrageetham brings together a compelling set of poems that sensitively explore social realities, inner conflicts, and the complex spectrum of human emotions, reflecting the poet's keen observations and mature artistic voice.

