Business News | BPCL Announces 94 Percent Jump in Profit After Tax

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 20: Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), a Fortune Global 500 company and a Maharatna PSU, reported a resilient operational and financial performance for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2026, navigating a year shaped by volatile crude prices, evolving supply dynamics and continued uncertainty across global energy markets.

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The company maintained operational stability across its refining and marketing businesses during the quarter, ensuring uninterrupted fuel supplies while strengthening its nationwide distribution network amid a rapidly evolving global energy environment.

BPCL's performance during FY26 reflected sustained domestic energy demand, disciplined operations and continued momentum across key business segments, supported by a strong focus on supply-chain resilience, operational efficiencies and customer servicing. During the year, the company continued to advance its long-term growth roadmap through investments across refining and marketing infrastructure, pipeline connectivity, city gas distribution and emerging energy opportunities, while reinforcing its presence across high-growth consumption centres and strengthening future-ready energy infrastructure.

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- 75.54% increase in Standalone Profit After Tax - FY26 (INR 23,303 crore) vs FY25 (INR 13,275 crore)

- 93.78% increase in Consolidated Profit After Tax - FY26 (INR 25,843 crore) vs FY25 (INR 13,337 crore)

- 51% increase in Standalone EBITA - FY26 (INR 40,582 crore) vs FY25 (INR 26,735 crore)

- Highest-ever refinery throughput of 41.15 MMT in FY26

- Highest-ever Total Sales of 55.72 MMT in FY26

- Disciplined capital stewardship leading to improvement in standalone Debt-Equity Ratio from 0.29 as on March 31, 2025, to 0.11 as on March 31, 2026

Key Highlights - Q4 FY2025-26

- Refinery Throughput: Achieved 10.40 million metric tonnes (MMT) with a capacity utilization of 118%.

- Domestic Market Sales: Registered quarterly domestic sales of 13.86 MMT, a growth of 3.28% over 13.42 MMT in Q4 FY25.

Key Highlights - FY 2025-2026

- Refinery Throughput: Achieved 41.15 million metric tonnes (MMT) with a capacity utilization of 117%, compared to 40.51 MMT in FY25.

- Domestic Market Sales: Registered domestic sales of 54.18 MMT, marking a growth of 3.40% over 52.40 MMT in the comparative period.

About Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd. (BPCL)Fortune Global 500 Company, Bharat Petroleum is the second largest Indian Oil Marketing Company and one of the integrated energy companies in India, engaged in refining of crude oil and marketing of petroleum products, with presence in the upstream and downstream sectors of the oil and gas industry. The company attained the coveted Maharatna status, joining the club of companies having greater operational & financial autonomy.

Bharat Petroleum's Refineries at Mumbai, Kochi and Bina have a combined refining capacity of around 35.3 MMTPA. Its marketing infrastructure includes a network of installations, depots, fuel stations, aviation service stations and LPG distributors. Its distribution network comprises over 25,300+ Fuel Stations, over 1000+ CNG stations, over 6,250+ LPG distributorships, 440+ Lubes distributorships, 81 POL storage locations, 56 LPG Bottling Plants, 81 Aviation Service Stations, 5 Lube blending plants and 6 cross-country pipelines.

Bharat Petroleum is integrating its strategy, investments, environmental and social ambitions to move towards a sustainable planet. The company has Electric vehicle charging stations at 6800+ Fuel Stations. With a focus on sustainable solutions, the company is developing an ecosystem and a road-map to become a Net Zero Energy Company by 2040, in Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions. Bharat Petroleum has been partnering communities by supporting several initiatives connected primarily in the areas of education, water conservation, skill development, health, community development, capacity building and employee volunteering. With 'Energising Lives' as its core purpose, Bharat Petroleum's vision is to be an admired global energy company leveraging talent, innovation & technology.

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