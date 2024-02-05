ATK

New Delhi [India], February 5: The distinguished 'Pride of Bharat Award was held on January 28, 2024, on the sideline of 'Jashn-e- Hindustan' at Mumbai's iconic Islam Gymkhana ground in commemoration of the 75th year of the Republic Day of India. This grand event aimed to spotlight Maharashtra's significant contributions to the nation's socio economic development and deserving brands and individuals were awarded with the Pride of Bharat title for their contribution to India's economic landscape and positive impact on society.

Islam Gymkhana, HUM Fest and Blossom Media Pvt. Ltd. had jointly organised the literary fest and business symposium.

Notable bollywood actor Sachin Pilgaonkar along with acclaimed filmmaker Rumi Jaffrey presented the 'Pride of Bharat' title to the winners, adding a touch of glamour and prestige to the celebration.

The individuals listed were chosen as winners for their significant contributions to society despite many odds.

Farid Zariwala, the founder and owner of the Mumbai based Noori Group of Companies emerged as the winner in the Dynamic Businessman of the Year category. This recognition was bestowed upon him in acknowledgment of his noteworthy contributions in the realms of real estate, healthcare, education, and social services.

Adv. Yusuf Abrahani, the founder of SEWA, an NGO in Mumbai, was chosen as the winner for the Iconic Social Reformist of the Year award. This accolade recognizes his remarkable contributions in the spheres of education, healthcare, and anti-drug campaigns.

Dr. Zainulabedin Hamdulay, a distinguished cardiovascular & thoracic surgeon based in Mumbai chairman of Masina Heart Institute and Hamdulay Heart Foundation, was chosen as Healthcare Icon of the Year. This recognition is a tribute to his outstanding contributions to cardiac care and ground-breaking innovations in the field.

Dr. Nadir Shah - The Head of the Orthopaedic Unit at Sir J.J. Group of Hospitals in Mumbai has been honored as the Best Trauma and Joint Replacement Surgeon of the Year. This recognition is a testament to his unwavering dedication and the provision of high-quality healthcare services to the underprivileged and destitute.

Sayed Zuber Bakar - A versatile individual based in Mumbai has made substantial contributions to the realm of arts through his distinctive creativity as a painter, writer, and interior decorator.

Following brands were awarded for their contribution to the economic landscape.

Abdullah's Electronic Centre (Mumbai) - Conceptualised by Abdul Gafoor Qureshi, it is trailblazer in digital salah clocks for mosques, home and offices. It received recognition in the category of the world's best salah time digital indicator.

Adil Computer (Mumbai) - Brain child of Adil Shamsi, it is a techno brand famous for its after sales services, were selected as admired brand for customer support excellence.

Afrin Herbal (Mumbai) - Helmed by Mohammed Bashir Mehandiwala, this over a century old brand, is known for quality herbal henna and organic cosmetics and fashion products manufacturing. Afrin No.1, awarded for excellence in organic cosmetic product manufacturing.

Al Ahmed Premium Fragrances (Mumbai) - Founded by Faisal Shamsi, it is the quality name in the fragrance business; innovative fragrance and standard manufacturing methods sets it apart. It was awarded in the category of innovative premium fragrance of the year.

Al Khalid Tours (Mumbai) - Established by Dr. Yusuf Kheradra, it is the organiser of supreme comfort and luxury Hajj tours with presence in India and abroad. It was selected in the category of leading Hajj tour operator of the year.

Al Marwah Tours and Travels (Mumbai) - Founded by Usama Zaid Memon, it is known for delivering high end and comfortable Umrah packages for decades, it was selected in the category of admired Umrah organiser of the year.

Alpro Equipments and Technologies (Mumbai) - The vision and hard work result of founder Mohammed Rafi Momin, Alpro is a distinguished name in manufacturing and exporting to pharmaceuticals and cosmetics industry. It was awarded best machinery and equipment manufacturer of the year.

Astrra Chemicals (Chennai) - Sanklesh Chabria's efforts has made the brand a prominent manufacturer, supplier, wholesaler, and exporter of a wide range of premium Industrial Chemicals. It was selected as the best industrial chemical and minerals manufacturer.

Ahmed Bhai's Bry and Dry (Mumbai) - Founded by Asif Shaikh, it is in business for over 17 years, appreciated for their menu and foods. It won in the category of innovative restaurant of the year.

Baker's Treat (Mumbai) - Founded by Shakir Siddiqui, the brand is an innovator in the pastry and chocolate industry, producing products giving value for money. It was selected as the best bakery and confectionery manufacturer of the year.

BioQem Pharma (Bengaluru) - Founder partner Zubair Shaikh and team's effort has made it a trusted name in Ayurvedic medicines. They have a wide range of medicines, it was selected as best Ayurvedic medicine manufacturer of the year.

Carter's Blue (Mumbai) - Founded by Mahboob Khan it is a pioneer in introducing Lebanese cuisine in India. Today it has around 10 branches and was selected as Iconic Chain of Lebanese cuisine restaurant of the year.

Cesar Custom Clothing (Mumbai) - It is a one-stop shop for all custom tailored men suits, ethnic clothings. served many high ticket clients. It was awarded in the category of best bespoke tailoring brand of the year.

Durgapur Engineering Ltd (Kolkata) - Over 60 years old firm, helmed by visionary lady Sutapa Basu, is a respected name in the engineering product manufacturing industry; they were awarded in the category of Best engineering product designing.

Huma Caterers (Mumbai) - Under the able leadership of Danish Patel, the brand has evolved and is catering to big corporate events, weddings and is selected as best catering service provider of the year.

Hijazi Thobes (Mumbai) - Founded by Imran Memon, this decade-old brand is a leading name in manufacturing of an exclusive range of Men's and Kid's Thobes. It was selected as trend setter in Islamic Fashion and Clothing.

Imtiyaz International (Mumbai) - Founded by Imtiyaz Cheriyar with a vision to provide employment opportunities to the deserving, this decade old brand was selected in the category best overseas manpower consultant.

Khadim Tours & Travels (Mumbai) - Founded by Omer Farook Tinwala, it is a respectable name in Hajj, Umrah and Ziyarat, customers from India and abroad book their package for Islamic heritage tours. It was selected as the leading ziyarat organiser.

Lansteel Projects Pvt. Ltd. (Mumbai) - S.R. Srinivasan, the founder CEO and his team has helped Lansteel scale new heights in the structural engineering and designing field. It was selected as best in engineering construction.

Motiwale & Company (Delhi) - Ziauddin Shaikh the founder has established it and it is today a leading manufacturer, supplier, and exporter specializing in beads. They were selected as an admired brand in manufacturing of fashion accessories

Nexgen Inventive Information Technology Pvt. Ltd. (Pune) - Established by Abhishek Burman, it provides solutions in ERP, CRM, Payroll systems, EXIM management, etc. It was selected as an admired brand in customized software and web development.

Noor Mohammadi Restaurant (Mumbai) - Helmed by the third generation, Khalid Hakim and Rashid Hakim, the brand is favourite of food lovers including Bollywood celebs as well. On completion of 100 years, it was awarded the best culinary cuisine of the year.

Pooja Machine Pvt. Ltd. (Mumbai) - Founded by Apoorva Gupta and partners, it is into manufacturing of Sewing Machines, Fans, Power Controllers, and Home Appliances. It was selected as best manufacturer and exporter of the year.

Rajdeep Traders (Chennai) - Rakesh Jain, a visionary leader, who has successfully implemented an innovative, environmentally friendly technology in the automobile sector that not only saves fuel but also preserves carbon emissions, and the brand was recognized.

Remedial Healthcare (Haryana) - Founded by Avinash Banga, the brand is a renowned name in manufacturing a comprehensive range of products such as injections, tablets, soft gels, syrups, ointments, and more. It is selected as the leading pharmaceutical product manufacturer of the year.

Rexine Centre (Mumbai) - Under the able leadership of Farhan Khan the second generation business youth. The brand is now seen as a trailblazer in the furnishing industry, it has worked with many corporate houses, big interiors and architecture. Selected as an admired brand in the furnishing and interior category.

Shareefa's Skin Care (Mumbai) - Helmed by a highly esteemed independent Dermatologist and Cosmetologist, Dr. Shareefa was awarded in the category of best Skin, Hair, and Nail Care specialist.

Sarwar Foods (Mumbai) - Founded by Yusuf Sanwarwala, the brand has carved a niche for itself in canned food, Chinese sauces, and beverages. They are selected as the best brand in the food and beverage category.

Stellium Global Solutions Pvt. Ltd. (Pune) - Helmed by Anagha Thorat, Mamta Junnarkar and Abhijit Junnarkar, the company has been effectively delivering solutions in the healthcare care sector globally and has been selected as the admired brand for the US healthcare software solutions.

Taqwa Jewellers LLP (Mumbai) - Founded by Asrar Esmail Sayed, Taqwa Jewellers has carved a niche for itself, by offering 100 percent buy back guarantee giving their customers value for money. It is selected as Ethical jewellery brand of the year

Uni Foods (Mumbai) - Established by Sayed Wajid Ali, the idea through business was to provide nourishing and hygiene meals to patients and workers. Today it is a leading brand and was selected in the category of leading brand in hospital & industrial catering services.

Unique Arts (Mumbai) - Founded by Mehdi Hasan Sumar Unique arts is a full-service advertising agency providing digital and customised solutions to all marketing, promotion and advertising needs. It was selected as 360 degree marketing agency of the year.

51 Rainbow (Surat) - Helmed by Salman Patwa, the brand has established its unique identity, banking on its taste and unique flavours in the ice cream industry, and has a presence across 65 outlets in India, UAE, and USA. It is selected as the best chain of ice cream franchises of the year.

