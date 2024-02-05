Mumbai, February 5: In a shocking incident in Mumbai, a 26-year-old woman was allegedly assaulted and robbed at a restaurant in Bandra. The incident came to light after the police arrested the 22-year-old man, a resident of Navi Mumbai, for assaulting and robbing a woman inside the bathroom of a restaurant on Hill Road in Bandra. The victim has been identified as Swamini Mankame.

Police officials saod that Mankame, a resident of Malad resident, visited the Old Street Cafe on Saturday evening, February 3, with her friends Sanket Sawant and Parth Shah for dinner. After dinner, she went to the restroom to freshen up, reports Hindustan Times. In her statement to the police, Swamini Mankame said that when she exited the bathroom, she felt someone holding the door forcibly. Mumbai Shocker: Man Kidnaps and Molests Minor Girl After She Blocks Him on Social Media in Kandivali; Arrested.

Victim Resists Accused's Snatching Bid

She said that she tried to open the door multiple times but was confronted by a man who had allegedly tampered with the door. The victim further said that the man forcibly entered the ladies’ bathroom and attempted to snatch her mobile phone valued at Rs 80,000. When the victim resisted his snatching bid, he assaulted her and choked her by pressing her neck against the bathroom.

Accused Caught After Victim Screams for Help

When the victim screamed for help, a man from the adjacent men's bathroom rushed to her aid and stopped the attacker. He caught hold of the accused while the victim and her friends called the police emergency number and also alerted the restaurant manager. Soon, cops reached the spot and arrested the accused. Mumbai Woman Drugged and Raped: Case Registered After 21-Year-Old Girl Alleges Sexual Assault by Instagram Friend.

An officer said that the accused, identified as Kailash Jha, has a criminal record. Meanwhile, the police have now launched a probe and are checking the CCTV of the restaurant to find out how Jha ended up stalking and targeting Mankame.

