VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 1: Bright Outdoor Media Limited's journey on the BSE SME platform is a story filled with passion, creativity, and groundbreaking achievements. Since its memorable IPO debut on March 24, 2023, the company has elevated the industry by seamlessly blending traditional methods with digital transformation. With innovative ideas and inspiring collaborations, Bright Outdoor has transformed urban landscapes, integrating advanced digital LED screens that bring cityscapes to life and set the stage for a future defined by technology and creativity.

Also Read | 'L2: Empuraan' Re-Edited: From Suresh Gopi's Name Removal to Villain's Identity Shift, 5 Key Changes Made in Mohanlal-Prithviraj Sukumaran's Re-Censored Blockbuster, Explained!.

Over these two vibrant years, Bright Outdoor has brightened skylines and carved out a unique space in the urban advertising world. Its rich portfolio now spans premium outdoor spaces, dynamic transit media, digital billboards, and railway projects, all enhanced by a strong digital focus. By installing state-of-the-art digital LED screens and planning further digital innovations, the company has crafted memorable visual experiences that resonate with modern audiences, redefining the way brands connect with consumers in an ever-evolving digital era.

Bright Outdoor's journey is adorned with standout achievements that shine as brightly as the billboards they create:

Also Read | IPL 2025: Piyush Chawla Hails Mumbai Indians Pacer Ashwani Kumar's Bowling Show vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Says 'It's Never Easy To Make Such Strong Debut at Wankhede'.

Exclusive Advertising Triumph: In 2024, the company captured the Western Railways Advertising Tender, taking charge of 11 high-profile sites including Kandivali ROB, Goregaon ROB, and Mrinal Tai Gore Flyover. With four LED displays and seven static hoardings lighting up these sites for the next seven years, the move ensured advertisers enjoyed unmatched visibility.

Expanding Transit Horizons: Bright Outdoor secured exclusive rights on Navi Mumbai Metro Line 1, transforming stations, pillars, and viaducts into vibrant canvases spanning about 85,000 square feet. This fresh approach opened up new, engaging ways for brands to connect with people on the move.

Remarkable Infrastructure Growth: With the addition of 12 modern digital LED displays and numerous static installations, the company's network now shines with 419 displays across 386,000 square feet--each one a beacon of creative expression and market presence.

Diverse Campaign Magic: In 2024 alone, over 550 advertising campaigns were brought to life across various sectors including finance, media, and entertainment. The creative flair of Bright Outdoor was evident in campaigns for more than 50 blockbuster movies like Singham Again, Pushpa 2: The Rule, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, and Kalki 2898, each one adding to the company's stellar reputation.

Innovative Formats with a Twist: Always one to explore new horizons, Bright Outdoor ventured into fresh Out-of-Home formats such as lift branding, bus shelters, cinema branding, passenger and metro train branding, and even AC bus branding. These creative solutions have helped the company stay ahead in a fast-changing advertising landscape.

Enchanting Event Collaborations: The magic of Bright Outdoor extended to high-profile events, elevating experiences at IIFA in Abu Dhabi, the Global Business Summit in New Delhi, Miss World, Filmfare Awards, NDTV Profit Channel Launch, TV9 World Conclave, and unforgettable concerts by stars like Diljit Dosanjh and Dua Lipa.

Heartwarming CSR Efforts: Beyond business, Bright Outdoor has shared its light with communities through various CSR initiatives setting up free kidney dialysis centers, organizing blood donation drives, and providing food and notebooks to those in need.

Now stepping into its third year on the BSE SME, Bright Outdoor Media Limited is poised for even greater adventures. With an unwavering commitment to innovation and a warm passion for creating iconic advertising experiences, the company is ready to explore new technologies and creative avenues that promise to captivate and inspire.

Reflecting on this remarkable journey, Dr. Yogesh Lakhani, CMD of Bright Outdoor Media Limited, shares, "We are incredibly proud of the remarkable progress we have made over the past two years. Our journey from a successful IPO to becoming trusted industry leaders is a testament to the passion, creativity, and hard work of our entire team. With a pioneering spirit, we have consistently pushed the boundaries of what is possible in outdoor advertising, seamlessly integrating traditional approaches with state-of-the-art digital transformation. Every project we undertake not only meets but exceeds expectations, as we blend innovative ideas with cutting-edge digital LED technology to create unforgettable visual experiences.

Our dedication to delivering exceptional value to our clients and stakeholders is at the heart of everything we do. As we celebrate these milestones, we remain excited and committed to exploring new avenues, embracing emerging technologies, and crafting innovative solutions that will shape the future of our industry. Together, we are lighting up the path ahead, confident that our shared vision, digital prowess, and unwavering commitment will continue to inspire and drive our success for years to come."

Bright Outdoor's two-year celebration is not just a milestone it's a vibrant testament to the company's ability to light up the future with creative brilliance, digital innovation, and unwavering excellence, continuously shining ever brighter as it paves the way forward.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)