The re-edited version of L2: Empuraan is set to replace the original theatrical release, with the confirmed cuts now revealed. The new version has approximately two minutes and eight seconds of edits, with 24 sanctioned cuts, some of them significant. L2: Empuraan is the sequel to the 2019 blockbuster Lucifer, directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, and sees Mohanlal reprising his lead role. Released in theatres on March 27, 2025, L2: Empuraan made a record-breaking start but soon became embroiled in political controversy. Is ‘L2 Empuraan’ Hinduphobic? Netizens Accuse Mohanlal-Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Malayalam Blockbuster of Hurting Hindu Sentiments – Find Out Why!

Supporters of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) objected to the film’s depiction of the 2002 Godhra riots, despite the movie avoiding explicit mention of the state or location. They also raised concerns over the film’s antagonist, a Hindu fanatic named Bajrangi. While Mohanlal enjoyed strong support from his fanbase, he still issued an apology on social media and confirmed that the film would be re-edited to avoid hurting sentiments.

Now that the changes have been disclosed, they appear largely predictable.

Five Major Changes in 'L2: Empuraan’ Re-edited Version

The revised version has once again passed the censor board’s review. Here are the key modifications:

1. Opening Act Violence – The time-card that previously read '2002 – India' has been replaced with 'A Few Years Ago.' Certain violent scenes, such as Zayed Masood’s brother being beaten to death, have been trimmed, as have the scenes depicting women, including Zayed’s pregnant sister-in-law, being sexually assaulted. A shot showing a temple as Zayed Masood’s family makes their way to Subhadra Ben’s mansion has also been removed. ‘L2: Empuraan’ Movie Review: Mohanlal’s Swagger Keeps Saving Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Grand but Exhaustingly Over-Stuffed ‘Lucifer’ Sequel.

2. Opening Credits Omission – Actor and BJP Minister Suresh Gopi’s name has been removed from the 'Thanks' section. Gopi recently told the media that no external pressure was placed on the filmmakers to make edits, while suggesting they were doing so for publicity. Additionally, Jyothis Mohan IRS’ name has been removed from the credits.

3. Villain’s Name Change – Abhimanyu Singh plays the film’s primary antagonist, a Hindutva extremist who leads the mob that murders Zayed Masood’s family in the first act. Originally named Balraj, he later becomes a significant political figure and leader of the Akhanda Shakti Morcha (ASM), adopting the name Baba Bajrangi. In the re-edited version, he will now simply be referred to as Baldev.

4. The Kerala Story – A pivotal conversation between Bajrangi and his cousin Munna (Sukant Goel) about ASM’s commercial interests in Kerala and Bajrangi’s disdain for the state due to its association with the colour green has been trimmed.

5. Other Changes – Mentions of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) have been muted in one scene. A car’s registration number has been digitally altered. Additional edits include the removal of certain shots of Bajrangi during violent sequences.

A full list of changes can be found below:

#Empuraan Revised version with 24 cuts of 2 minutes 8 seconds removed. 👇 pic.twitter.com/G2R2EFQZ2T — Sreedhar Pillai (@sri50) April 1, 2025

'L2: Empuraan' Controversy and Response

Much of the backlash has been directed at director Prithviraj Sukumaran and screenwriter Murali Gopy, with some BJP leaders even labelling Prithviraj a “jihadi.” Actor-filmmaker Major Ravi, a close associate of Mohanlal, claimed that Mohanlal had not watched the final edit of the film before its premiere. ‘L2: Empuraan’ Controversy: Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Wife Supriya Menon Is ‘Urban Naxal’, Says Kerala BJP Leader B Gopalakrishnan.

However, Prithviraj’s mother, actress Mallika Sukumaran, and the film’s producer, Antony Perumbavoor, refuted these claims, asserting that Mohanlal was actively involved in every stage of the film’s production.

Despite the controversy, L2: Empuraan continues to dominate the box office, becoming the fastest Malayalam film to gross INR 200 crore globally. The film was reportedly made on a budget of INR 180 crore.

