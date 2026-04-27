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Agency News Agency News Business News | Bringing Living to Life: Dosti Realty Redefines Urban Well-being with 'Dosti Zindagi Se' Campaign Get latest articles and stories on Business at LatestLY. Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 27: Dosti Realty, a leading real estate brand known for delivering exceptional residential experiences and premium lifestyle developments across MMR and Pune has launched 'Dosti Zindagi Se', a landmark corporate brand campaign that signals a strategic evolution for the group. More than just a tagline, the campaign articulates Dosti's core belief: that real estate isn't about constructing buildings, but about nurturing the human experience.

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 27: Dosti Realty, a leading real estate brand known for delivering exceptional residential experiences and premium lifestyle developments across MMR and Pune has launched 'Dosti Zindagi Se', a landmark corporate brand campaign that signals a strategic evolution for the group. More than just a tagline, the campaign articulates Dosti's core belief: that real estate isn't about constructing buildings, but about nurturing the human experience.

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Rooted in the profound philosophy of "Happiness, Not Just Joy," 'Dosti Zindagi Se' marks Dosti Realty's shift toward a more premium, design-centric positioning. While "joy" is often fleeting and transactional, Dosti Realty aims to deliver "happiness", a state of long-term well-being, belonging, and emotional security rooted in the environments they create.

A Legacy Reimagined

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Backed by a legacy spanning over 40 years, Dosti Realty has been seen as a symbol of trust and excellence, having delivered over 143 projects and shaped more than 23,500 homes across 17 million square feet. This new campaign builds on that foundation, emphasizing that a home is merely the starting point. From the expansive green lungs of their townships to social ecosystems designed for multi-generational living - including specialized senior living integration - Dosti is designing for the "whole life."

Leadership Perspective

Commenting on the campaign, Mr Anuj Goradia, Director, Dosti Realty, said, "Dosti Zindagi Se' is a commitment to our residents. It reflects our intent to contribute meaningfully to how people live, connect, and grow. We are no longer just developers of physical spaces; we are curators of life experiences. This campaign captures the emotional depth of the relationships we share with our homeowners, moving beyond the functional to the intuitive and enduring. At Dosti, we have always built relationships as meticulously as we build residences."

Ms Shraddha Goradia, Director, Dosti Realty adds, "There is a certain warmth that turns a space into a home - something you can't always see, but you can always feel. With 'Dosti Zindagi Se', we are trying to capture that emotion. It's about creating spaces that hold memories, nurture relationships, and offer a sense of calm in an otherwise fast-moving world. Because in the end, what people truly seek is not just a beautiful home, but a meaningful life within it.

Portfolio-Wide Integration

This philosophy is reflected across Dosti Realty's portfolio. From premium, well-connected developments in the island city that include Dosti Eastern Bay at Wadala and Dosti Mezzo 22 at Sion to expansive, future-ready communities in Thane like Dosti West County and Dosti Greater Thane, each project is designed with a clear focus on liveability, balance, and long-term value. It brings together considered planning, seamless connectivity, and a true sense of community.

The Road Ahead

As it looks ahead, Dosti Realty is set to expand its footprint with over 21 million square feet of upcoming developments across residences, schools, commercial spaces, retail hubs, and IT parks. While scaling its presence, the brand remains firmly rooted in its core values of quality, transparency, innovation, and environmental responsibility. Guided by a vision to make luxury more accessible, Dosti Realty continues to shape vibrant, future-ready communities. Through the 'Dosti Zindagi Se' campaign, it reaffirms its vision to building holistic ecosystems where thoughtful design, genuine care, and a strong sense of belonging come together to enrich everyday life.

About Dosti Realty

For over four decades, Dosti Realty has been a symbol of trust and excellence in real estate,transforming both locations and lives. Driven by a deep understanding of evolving customer needs, we have delivered 17 mn. sq. ft. across 143+ properties, shaping over 23,500 residences into homes where families thrive. Guided by our ethos, 'Friends for Life', we focus on thoughtful design, timeless architecture, and a seamless home-buying experience from regular construction updates to exceptional post possession support. Through years of listening, learning, and innovating to meet the aspirations of homebuyers, we build more than just structures; we create spaces that foster connection, harmony, and a true sense of belonging. With over 21 mn sq. ft. of upcoming developments across Mumbai Metropolitan Region and Pune, including residences, schools, commercial spaces, retail, and IT parks, we remain committed to trust, transparency, quality, and timely delivery, building brighter futures and nurturing communities for generations to come.

Visit: www.dostirealty.com

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