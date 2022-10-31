New Delhi [India], October 31 (ANI/PNN): Around 200 disadvantaged children and their families from Jahora village in Rajasthan were given the opportunity to enjoy the festival of lights, Diwali, with great zeal.

Thanks to Deana Uppal, a British Indian and the founder of DKU Kindness Diaries Trust, for delivering sweets, firecrackers, basics, and educational kits to children from the financially deprived section to make their Diwali unforgettable.

Also Read | Allahabad High Court Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Notified for 3932 Stenographer and Other Posts, Apply Online at recruitment.nta.nic.in.

A former Miss India UK and director of 'India's Forgotten People' film on Netflix, Deana established the charitable trust to help underprivileged children with access to education, food, medical supplies, and skill upgradation and to make them 'Aatmanirbhar' (self-dependent).

Deana said, "I always love coming to India and spending time with the families we have been supporting, I am always welcomed with so much affection. I like to see how the families we have been supporting are progressing and improving year by year."

Also Read | Navi Mumbai Shocker: Teen Stabbed to Death by Two Sweepers For Refusing to Share Wi-Fi Password, Accused Arrested.

Uppal plans to expand her charity activities in 2023 to help more children get access to education.

Deena, who is also a model and actress, directed her debut documentary film on the life and hardships of the Gadiya Lohar community titled 'India's Forgotten People'. The film was shot for a year in different parts of Rajasthan and explores the unique way of life of the community and questions the government officials as to why the community is not getting the required help.

This story has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/PNN)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)