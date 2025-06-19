PRNewswire

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 19: Bureau, a unified risk decisioning platform, today announced the launch of Bureau Device ID, its next-generation device intelligence solution purpose-built to tackle the growing wave of AI-driven fraud, synthetic identities, and organized fraud rings. This launch marks a significant leap forward from Bureau's already successful Device Intelligence suite, which over the past two years has helped leading businesses across banking, fintech, gaming, marketplaces, telecom, and ride-hailing reduce fraud and strengthen user trust. Built on two years of frontline fraud prevention, now reengineered as next-gen Bureau Device ID to counter AI-powered, coordinated threats across banking, fintech, gaming and marketplaces.

The urgency for next-generation defenses has never been clearer. In FY24, high-value financial fraud cases (fraud amount Rs. 1 lakh or more) in India surged fourfold, with losses crossing ₹177 crore. It's being driven by a sharp rise in industrialized, AI-powered fraud where fake identities, bot farms, mule networks, deepfake hubs, and behavioral mimicry are used to bypass legacy defenses with frightening accuracy.

Speaking about Bureau Device ID, Ranjan R Reddy, Founder & CEO of Bureau, said, "Impersonation is no longer a basic fraud problem--it's become organized, automated, and alarmingly effective. Fraudsters today mimic real users with precision, using bot farms, mules, and cloned environments. Bureau Device ID is built to detect these threats by looking at subtle behavioral and contextual signals that cannot be spoofed. It's a smarter and more effective way to ensure digital trust."

Bureau Device ID sets a new benchmark in protecting digital businesses from bots, fake users, and identity fraud. It acts as a persistent, invisible layer of intelligence that silently safeguards the full customer journey--not just onboarding. Early adopters have seen remarkable results: 87% fewer impersonation attacks and a 78% overall reduction in fraud within the first month of use.

Unlike traditional fingerprinting solutions, Bureau Device ID captures deep, layered intelligence across both device and behavioral dimensions. It analyzes over 200 real-time signals to create a unique Device DNA--a resilient, privacy-safe identity layer that offers 99.7% persistence, even across resets, emulators, and spoofing attempts. This enables businesses to confidently recognize returning, trusted users while continuously flagging suspicious behavior like VPNs, cloning and camera injection, without disrupting the experience.

This next-gen device intelligence solution brings what the industry has been missing so far: behavioral continuity. In a world where users engage across multiple device surfaces and channels, trust can't depend on one static checkpoint. Bureau's layered approach continuously monitors for subtle anomalies in digital behavior, tying every signal back to a single, consistent identity.

About Bureau Device ID

At the core of Bureau Device ID is a graph-driven architecture that connects micro-signals across devices, sessions, app states, and environments. This gives companies a real-time, 360° view of each user and their links to other known malicious identities, hence exposing coordinated fraud rings, mule accounts, and device collusion without needing manual review.

While many organizations still rely on fragmented fraud tools built for an earlier era, Bureau Device ID redefines what modern fraud prevention should be. Its defense-in-depth model analyzes every layer of the device journey (network behavior, sensor anomalies, session context) cross-validating them through AI and enriching them via Bureau's global identity graph. Even if one signal is manipulated, others hold strong, helping businesses stay ahead of fast-moving, AI-enhanced threats like synthetic identities, adaptive bots, and behavioral emulation.

About Bureau

Bureau is a unified risk decisioning platform that empowers businesses to prevent fraud, ensure compliance, and enhance user experiences. With solutions spanning customer onboarding, account monitoring, device intelligence, behavioral biometrics, and transaction monitoring, Bureau offers comprehensive protection across the entire customer journey. Its proprietary Identity Bureau Network leverages contextualized data to provide actionable insights, helping businesses make informed decisions about digital identities. Bureau serves a wide array of industries, including banking, fintech, gaming, e-commerce, and consumer internet platforms.

For more information, visit https://www.bureau.id/device-id-fraud-prevention

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2714714/Bureau_Logo.jpg

