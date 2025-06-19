A sensational Test cricket series awaits fans India lock horns with England in a much-awaited five-match affair, that starts with the first game in Leeds on June 20. India will begin an entirely new era in its Test cricket, with Shubman Gill as the captain. The Test retirements of both Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have indeed left a big hole in the India National Cricket Team, especially in terms of experience but captain Shubman Gill and co are up for the challenge and will aim at putting up an impressive performance against England in the five Tests. The IND vs ENG 2025 Test series will mark the start of the ICC WTC 2025-27 cycle for both teams. In this article, we shall take a look at what the Google Win probability suggests for the IND vs ENG 1st Test 2025 in Leeds. India Likely Playing XI for 1st Test 2025 vs England: Check Predicted India 11 for IND vs ENG Match in Leeds.

The India National Cricket Team has had a rough time in Test cricket of late. After being in a good position to make it to the ICC WTC 2023-25 final, which South Africa won a few days ago, India lost a home Test series against New Zealand and went on to suffer a Test series loss to Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25. Without the experience of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, India certainly will look towards their young guns to make an impact. Jasprit Bumrah vs Joe Root: Fate of Indian Cricket Team in IND vs ENG 2025 Test Series Could Hinge on This Clash of Titans.

India vs England 1st Test 2025 Google Win Probability

IND vs ENG 1st Test 2025 Google Win Probability (Photo credit: Google)

As per Google Win Probability, England have a greater chance at securing victory in the IND vs ENG 1st Test 2025 as compared to that of India's. Ben Stokes and his men have a 59% chance of winning the IND vs ENG 1st Test 2025 with India's chances being 32%. Recent Test form might play a role in this and also the fact that England are playing in home conditions might have led to the Google Win probability tilted in England's favour. The chances of the IND vs ENG 1st Test 2025 finishing in a draw are 9%.

However, it is to be kept in mind that the Google Win Probability is likely to change during the course of the match. The last time India had toured England for a five-Test series was way back in 2021-22 when the series had finished 2-2.

