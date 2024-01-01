Business News | Bureau Veritas Group, CEO Visits South Asia Region - Mumbai, India

Get latest articles and stories on Business at LatestLY. New Delhi [India], January 1: Bureau Veritas (BV), a leader in Testing, Inspection and Certification, proudly announces the successful visit of its CEO, Hinda GHARBI, to India. This strategic visit marks a significant milestone in the company's commitment to global presence and fostering partnerships in emerging markets & meeting clients.

Agency News ANI| Jan 01, 2024 05:52 PM IST
A+
A-
Business News | Bureau Veritas Group, CEO Visits South Asia Region - Mumbai, India

VMPL

New Delhi [India], January 1: Bureau Veritas (BV), a leader in Testing, Inspection and Certification, proudly announces the successful visit of its CEO, Hinda GHARBI, to India. This strategic visit marks a significant milestone in the company's commitment to global presence and fostering partnerships in emerging markets & meeting clients.

Also Read | 'Will Target BSE From March 12': Khalistani Terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun Issues Latest Threat to India.

The visit also comprised a town hall with BV South Asia employees, networking events, and engagements with NGO's, emphasizing BV's commitment to corporate social responsibility.

With a rich history dating back to 1828, Bureau Veritas has evolved into a trusted partner for businesses worldwide, ensuring compliance, sustainability, and reliability.

Also Read | Lucknow Super Giants Announce Departure of Assistant Coach Vijay Dahiya Ahead of IPL 2024.

Bureau Veritas operates in 140 countries, serving 400,000 clients and employing 82,000 professionals. The company's services cover wide range of sectors, including Infrastructure, Energy, Consumer Products, Commodities, Automotive, and Aerospace. Bureau Veritas offers comprehensive solutions in quality management, risk analysis, regulatory compliance, and sustainability assurance.

Bureau Veritas, South Asia Region (SAR*) having 7,300+ Employees, 70+ Offices and Labs, 100+ Accreditations and Engagements in India, offers a broad portfolio of services throughout the region through highly skilled, experienced, and dedicated employees.

* South Asia Region (SAR) consists of India (SAR HO), Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Maldives, and Bhutan.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Comments
Videos
Happy First Day Of New Year 2024 Wishes: Greetings, WhatsApp Messages And Quotes To Celebrate The Day With Loved Ones Happy First Day Of New Year 2024 Wishes: Greetings, WhatsApp Messages And Quotes To Celebrate The Day With Loved Ones
Close
Search

Business News | Bureau Veritas Group, CEO Visits South Asia Region - Mumbai, India

Get latest articles and stories on Business at LatestLY. New Delhi [India], January 1: Bureau Veritas (BV), a leader in Testing, Inspection and Certification, proudly announces the successful visit of its CEO, Hinda GHARBI, to India. This strategic visit marks a significant milestone in the company's commitment to global presence and fostering partnerships in emerging markets & meeting clients.

Agency News ANI| Jan 01, 2024 05:52 PM IST
A+
A-
Business News | Bureau Veritas Group, CEO Visits South Asia Region - Mumbai, India

VMPL

New Delhi [India], January 1: Bureau Veritas (BV), a leader in Testing, Inspection and Certification, proudly announces the successful visit of its CEO, Hinda GHARBI, to India. This strategic visit marks a significant milestone in the company's commitment to global presence and fostering partnerships in emerging markets & meeting clients.

Also Read | 'Will Target BSE From March 12': Khalistani Terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun Issues Latest Threat to India.

The visit also comprised a town hall with BV South Asia employees, networking events, and engagements with NGO's, emphasizing BV's commitment to corporate social responsibility.

With a rich history dating back to 1828, Bureau Veritas has evolved into a trusted partner for businesses worldwide, ensuring compliance, sustainability, and reliability.

Also Read | Lucknow Super Giants Announce Departure of Assistant Coach Vijay Dahiya Ahead of IPL 2024.

Bureau Veritas operates in 140 countries, serving 400,000 clients and employing 82,000 professionals. The company's services cover wide range of sectors, including Infrastructure, Energy, Consumer Products, Commodities, Automotive, and Aerospace. Bureau Veritas offers comprehensive solutions in quality management, risk analysis, regulatory compliance, and sustainability assurance.

Bureau Veritas, South Asia Region (SAR*) having 7,300+ Employees, 70+ Offices and Labs, 100+ Accreditations and Engagements in India, offers a broad portfolio of services throughout the region through highly skilled, experienced, and dedicated employees.

* South Asia Region (SAR) consists of India (SAR HO), Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Maldives, and Bhutan.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Comments
Tags:
You might also like
Tags:
You might also like
Google Trends Google Trends
Japan
100K+ searches
Nifty 50
100K+ searches
Time
50K+ searches
Best New Year wishes
20K+ searches
David Warner
20K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiCoronavirus in India

Rs 97 Lakhs Given as Tips to Zomato Delivery Partners on New Year’s Eve, Founder Deepinder Goyal Tweets ‘Love You, India’

  • New Year 2024: Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram’s Picture-Perfect Vacation Radiates Pure Romance, Actor Shares Pics On Insta! (View Post)

  • New Year 2024: BLACKPINK’s Jennie Flaunts Sensual Style in Short, Sparkly Dress and Sleek Black Coat on Instagram!

    • Google Trends Google Trends
    Japan
    100K+ searches
    Nifty 50
    100K+ searches
    Time
    50K+ searches
    Best New Year wishes
    20K+ searches
    David Warner
    20K+ searches
    Today's Trends
    • INR
    • USD
    • EUR
    View all
    City Petrol Diesel
    New Delhi 96.72 89.62
    Kolkata 106.03 92.76
    Mumbai 106.31 94.27
    Chennai 102.74 94.33
    View all
    Currency Price Change

    Editor's Choice

    Trending Topics
    Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaAssembly Elections 2023Virat KohliAssembly Election Results 2023OmicronRahul GandhiLionel MessiAadhaar CardRohit Sharma
    Google News Telegram Bot
    Google News Telegram Bot