New Delhi, Jan 1: Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) bid farewell to assistant coach Vijay Dahiya ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. The former Indian wicketkeeper had been an integral part of the Andy Flower-led support staff since the team's inception in 2022. Dahiya, who played a key role in LSG's journey to the playoffs in 2022 and 2023, expressed his gratitude on social media and wished the team success. "Time to bid adieu LSG. Lucknow Super Giants, it was a wonderful experience working with the team over the past two years. Wishing team LSG all the very best," Dahiya said in an Instagram post. IPL 2024 All Squads: Full Players List of All Indian Premier League Franchises After Mini Auction.

This development follows the appointment of former Australia opener Justin Lanager as the head coach, replacing Andy Flower. Langer, with a successful coaching history that includes T20 World Cup and Ashes victories with Australia, brings a wealth of experience to Lucknow. The decision not to renew Flower's contract marked the end of an era for the Super Giants after a commendable start to their IPL journey. 'What Do You Think?' Gautam Gambhir's Witty Response to Fan Asking About Strength of KKR Squad Following IPL 2024 Auction Goes Viral!

Lucknow Super Giants Bid Farewell to Vijay Dahiya

All the best for your next chapter, @vijdahiya !🙏💙 pic.twitter.com/7RhyyOuXnD — Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) January 1, 2024

The coaching lineup for IPL 2024 sees the addition of former India spinner Sridharan Sriram as an assistant coach, joining Pravin Tambe, Morne Morkel, and Jonty Rhodes. Lucknow Super Giants aim to continue their success in the upcoming season, building on their playoff appearances under new coaching leadership. As the cricketing saga unfolds, fans eagerly await the team's performance under the guidance of the revamped coaching staff.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 01, 2024 05:38 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).