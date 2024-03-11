New Delhi [India], March 11 (ANI): In a recent maritime incident near India's west coast, the Singapore-flagged Long Range 1 (LR1) tanker belonging to BW Group, named the Hafnia Seine, collided with Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd.'s (BPCL) crude import mooring.

According to S&P Global Commodity Insights, sources with direct knowledge of the matter confirmed the incident on Monday, reassuring that prompt remedial measures were underway.

"The chain of a single point mooring got entangled with the tanker on the night of March 10-11," one of the sources said.

According to sources familiar with the situation, the mishap occurred during the night of March 10-11 when the chain of a single point mooring became entangled with the Hafnia Seine.

While the exact circumstances leading to the collision remain under investigation, initial reports suggest that there was no significant damage, with the tanker primarily experiencing an entanglement with BPCL's Single Point Mooring (SPM) facility in Sikka.

At present, BW Group's response to the incident is awaited, as the company is yet to provide an official statement regarding the matter.

However, another source involved in the situation indicated that the collision resulted in minimal damage, primarily confined to the entanglement with BPCL's SPM infrastructure.

The Hafnia Seine, boasting a carrying capacity of approximately 70,000 deadweight tons (dwt), was reportedly en-route to the US Atlantic Coast from Reliance's Jamnagar refinery, carrying an alkylate cargo.

This information was corroborated by various oil trading sources familiar with the tanker's itinerary.

In the wake of the collision, contingency plans are being explored, with sources indicating that Hafnia has the option to transfer its cargo to one of its unchartered tankers in the event of a voyage delay.

Such measures aim to minimize disruption to operations and ensure the timely delivery of cargo.

Hafnia, a subsidiary of the BW Group, manages the world's largest pool of LR1 tankers, which are capable of transporting refined products weighing up to 65,000 metric tons each.

The pool comprises nearly 50 Long Range 1 (LR1s), constituting approximately 12 per cent of the global fleet in this category.

BPCL's SPM facility in Sikka serves as a crucial conduit for transporting crude to its inland refinery located in India's central state of Madhya Pradesh.

While BPCL has yet to issue an official response regarding the incident, the company's immediate focus likely involves assessing any potential impact on its operations and infrastructure.

As investigations continue and remedial actions are undertaken, stakeholders in the maritime and energy sectors remain vigilant, emphasizing the importance of safety protocols and risk management strategies to prevent similar incidents in the future. (ANI)

