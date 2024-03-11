Mumbai, March 11: Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has again compared Meta Quest 3 with the Vision Pro mixed reality headset and called Apple's product as "worse" than his company's headset. After Apple launched its mixed reality headset on February 2, 2024, Mark also said the Meta Quest 3 was a "far better and cheaper option than Vision Pro". The Apple's Vision Pro MR headset was introduced at $3,499, while the Quest 3 from Meta costs around $499 for the introductory model.

According to the report by English Jagran, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, "they" claimed that Vision Pro had a superior resolution to Quest 3. The CEO said that their devices offer great resolutions and have made many other product trade-offs. He further added that it made their gadget poorer. Elon Musk’s Artificial Intelligence Startup Company ‘xAI’ To Open-Source Grok AI Chatbot: Reports.

The report said that Mark Zuckerberg also talked about the drawbacks of Apple's headset and said the Quest headset was superior. He reportedly added a remark saying that "our devices are not the same.". Mark Zuckerberg further added, "We will have substantially regressed if our devices weigh the same in three to five years, exhibit motion blur like theirs, lack precise inputs, etc,"

The report added Mark shared his hands-on experience with the Apple Vision Pro and maintained that it was not better than the Meta Quest 3. Mark reportedly said the Meta Quest 3 was better at capturing and could open multiple windows simultaneously. He even discussed the weight of the devices and said that his device was lighter compared to the Apple Vision Pro. WhatsApp New Feature Update: Meta-Owned Messaging Platform Working on ‘End-to-End Encryption’ Indicator for App.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg also explained that Quest 3's field of view is broader and has brighter panels. He reportedly highlighted that Apple used motion blur, but the Meta headset remained crisp with that. Mark further mentioned that Meta Quest uses better controllers and offers improved tracking, which is ideal for gameplay. He also mentioned the capability of his Quest 3 for streaming YouTube videos and playing Xbox games.

