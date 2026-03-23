VMPL

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 23: In a significant recognition of his professional excellence and contribution to the Chartered Accountancy fraternity, renowned Chartered Accountant CA P. V. Narayana Rao has been appointed as a Co-opted Member of the prestigious Sustainability Reporting Standards Board (SRSB) of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), New Delhi, for the term 2026-27.

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The appointment to SRSB, one of ICAI's most critical and forward-looking boards, underscores CA P V Narayana Rao's expertise, leadership, and commitment towards advancing professional standards and sustainable practices in India's corporate ecosystem.

An academically distinguished professional, CA Narayana Rao secured a Gold Medal as University Topper in Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com) from Kakatiya University, demonstrating excellence from his early academic journey. He went on to qualify as a Chartered Accountant in 1987.

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Over the years, he has held several key leadership and advisory roles within ICAI and allied professional bodies. He served as the Chairman of the ICAI Warangal Branch in 2015, where he played a pivotal role in strengthening member engagement and professional development initiatives. In 2016, he was appointed as a Co-opted Member of the Public Relations Committee of ICAI (Central Council), New Delhi, contributing to national-level communication and outreach strategies of the institute.

Currently, he is serving as the Vice President of the Telangana & Andhra Pradesh Tax Bar Association, where he continues to provide strategic guidance and leadership, actively contributing to the professional and regulatory ecosystem across both Telugu states.

The Sustainability Reporting Standards Board (SRSB), established by ICAI in February 2020, is a flagship initiative aimed at developing globally benchmarked, comprehensive, and user-friendly sustainability reporting standards. These standards are designed to enable Indian corporates to align with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 2030, while ensuring transparency, accountability, and responsible governance.

The Board works in close coordination with key regulatory and policy-making institutions including the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA), and NITI Aayog, ensuring that India's sustainability reporting framework remains globally relevant and future-ready.

SRSB's core focus areas include:

Development of sustainability reporting frameworks aligned with global standards

Conducting environmental, social, and governance (ESG) audits and reporting mechanisms

Promoting environmental conservation and responsible corporate practices

Encouraging organizations--from grassroots to large corporates--to adopt sustainable models

Facilitating awareness and implementation of the Social Stock Exchange ecosystem

Organizing capacity-building and training programs for Chartered Accountants

Recognizing organizations contributing to sustainability through structured awards and initiatives

Conducting global research and bringing best practices to strengthen India's sustainability ecosystem

Through these initiatives, the Board plays a crucial role in supporting India's transition towards a sustainable, environmentally responsible, and ethically governed economy, aligning economic growth with ecological balance.

Expressing his gratitude on the appointment, CA P. V. Narayana Rao stated,

"It is a great honor and privilege to be entrusted with this prestigious responsibility by ICAI. Sustainability reporting is no longer optional--it is a critical necessity for building a transparent, accountable, and future-ready corporate ecosystem in India. I look forward to contributing my experience and insights to the Board and working collaboratively with fellow members to achieve its vision and objectives."

He further added that with the support of the Chartered Accountant community and the collective efforts of the Board, he aims to contribute meaningfully towards promoting sustainability awareness and implementation across industries.

Prominent members of the Chartered Accountant fraternity, professional bodies, and well-wishers from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh have extended their heartfelt congratulations to CA Narayana Rao on this notable achievement, recognizing it as a moment of pride for the region.

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