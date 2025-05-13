NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], May 13: Campus Activewear, one of India's leading Sports and Athleisure footwear brands, hosted its grandest distributor gathering--Shoecase 2025. The two-day event brought together over 180 distributor partners from across India, celebrating over two decades of shared growth, entrepreneurial spirit, and enduring collaboration under the unifying theme: Move Together and Grow Together.

Also Read | Meta Ray Ban Glasses Price, Sale Date Specifications and Features Revealed; Know Everything About Meta AI-Powered Smart Glasses Launched in India.

Rooted in Campus' philosophy of Move Your Way, the event served as a powerful expression of the brand's belief in individuality, transformation, and progress-- anchored in the strength of a shared collective spirit. Whether it was a first step into business or a resurgence after setbacks, every story celebrated during the event was a testament to resilience--and to moving forward, together.

A centerpiece of the event was a deeply emotional film conceptualised by Ogilvy, bringing to life real stories from Campus' distributor family. From salesmen who rose to become successful entrepreneurs, to those who rebuilt their businesses after personal and financial hardships, the film honoured journeys marked by courage, belief, and shared success. A recurring sentiment through each testimony was the pivotal role played by the Chairman of Campus Activewear Ltd. Mr. H.K. Agarwal, whose mentorship, support, and faith transformed not just businesses--but lives.

Also Read | Pahalgam Terror Attack: Posters in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian Announcing Reward of INR 20 Lakh for Information About 3 Terrorists.

"Shoecase 2025 wasn't just a milestone event--it was a reaffirmation of our purpose and our partnerships," said Mr. Nikhil Aggarwal, Whole-Time Director and CEO, Campus Activewear Ltd. "Our distributors are more than just business partners--they are co-creators of our journey. As we step into a future shaped by design, innovation, and youth's culture, we remain rooted in the legacy of trust and shared ambition that brought us here. We are proud to grow with them, and to move ahead--together."

In keeping with the digital-first spirit of the event, AI-powered personalised invitations were sent out ahead of Shoecase 2025, setting the tone for a thoughtfully curated and tech-enhanced experience. Distributors were immersed in the brand's future-forward journey through a dedicated Experiential Product Zone--an interactive space that allowed for hands-on exploration of Campus' latest designs and innovations. The space also included a tech-powered photobooth using AR and AI. Distributors could choose themed backdrops inspired by the event zones, personalise their style with Campus shoes, and capture a memorable moment with the Chairman, Mr. H.K. Agarwal.

The event also featured a fashion-first runway experience, showcasing Campus' latest Focus Collection. Designed to reflect the rhythm of today's lifestyle--from early mornings to late nights, from workouts to weekend hangouts--the collection demonstrated how fashion and function can come together seamlessly. With bold silhouettes, expressive colour palettes, and innovative comfort, the showcase celebrated the self-expression and fluidity that define Gen Z culture.

Adding a layer of warmth and nostalgia were the Thank You Wall and Legacy Wall, which brought together stories, milestones, and memories from Campus' longstanding distributor network--a living tribute to relationships built on trust, vision, and shared dreams.

As Campus continues to lead the way in India's dynamic footwear landscape, Shoecase 2025 marked a celebration of the past and a commitment to the future, built hand-in-hand with the partners.

Campus is one of India's largest sports and athleisure footwear brands in terms of value and volume in Fiscal 2021. In 2005, Mr. Hari Krishan Agarwal, with his acumen, skill, and innovative thinking, started a never-to-end revolution in the footwear industry with Campus Activewear. Today, the flagship brand 'Campus' has emerged as one of India's biggest domestic sports and athleisure footwear brands, offering a diverse product portfolio for the entire family. With the changing market dynamics, Campus has sustained its focus on product design and innovation by facilitating access to the latest global trends and styles through a fashion-forward approach. With over 23,000 retail touchpoints, over 295 company exclusive outlets, a website (campusshoes.com), and being one of the top brands available on e-commerce portals, Campus has secured its pan India presence while capturing the imagination of millions of people across Omni-channel platforms. The brand offers multiple choices across styles, colour palettes, price points, and an attractive product value proposition making Campus, an aspirational brand, especially for young adults, everyday performers, and fashionistas. Strengthening the brand's leadership position in India, Campus was listed on NSE and BSE on 9th of May 2022.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)