New Delhi, May 13: Meta has launched its AI-powered smart glasses in India. The Meta Ray-Ban Smart Glasses integrate Meta AI and offer various unique features, like a camera and microphone, to start conversations with artificial intelligence. Meta developed these Ray-Ban smart glasses by partnering with EssilorLuxottica, a global vision care brand.

Meta Ray-Ban Glasses price in India starts at INR 29,900, and it is available in two variants - Skyler and Wayfarer. The Ray-Ban Wayfarer smart glasses with a matte black design are launched at INR 32,100. The higher variant, Chalk Grey Skyler and Matte Black Wayfarer, come with an INR 35,700 price tag. The Meta Ray Ban Glasses pre-orders are open from May 13, 2025 (today), and the official sale will begin from May 19, 2025. The smart glasses will be available on the official website of Ray-Ban and other leading company stores. Sony Xperia 1 VII Launched in Global Market With Snapdragon 8 Elite, 3.5mm Audio Jack; Check Price, Specifications and Features.

Meta Ray-Ban Glasses Specifications

Meta Ray-Ban Glasses come with a 12MP ultra-wide camera, which allows users to take high-quality photos and record videos. The glasses include open-ear speakers and five microphones, which allow users to enjoy conversations, music, and chat with Meta AI. They can record 1080p first-person videos for 60 seconds. The glasses also let owners live stream videos directly to Instagram and Facebook via the Meta App.

Meta's Ray-Ban smart glasses come with Snapdragon AR1 Gen chipset by Qualcomm. It allows for multimedia storage in its 32GB of internal storage. The smart glasses are IPX4-certified, meaning they can withstand water up to a certain limit. In terms of usage hours, Meta smart glasses, on a single charge, can work for 32 hours with the charging case. Typically, the device works for up to four hours with moderate usage.

Meta Smart Glasses Features

The owners can perform many important tasks using Ray Ban smart glasses. They can listen to music by integrating Apple, Spotify, and Amazon Music. They can look for songs, playlists, and artists with voice-enabled search. Moreover, the users can use the Meta AI smart glasses to recognise music in public spaces. OnePlus 13s Launch Timeline Tipped for India; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

Besides listening to music, the smart glasses let users get real-time translations into multiple languages, such as English, Italian, French, or Spanish, with the help of microphones and open-ear speakers. Another highlighting feature of Meta Ray-Ban Smart Glasses is "Live AI". It uses the live camera feed to provide answers based on the locations. It can also help the users receive updates via apps like Instagram with voice commands, send messages and make audio and video calls.

