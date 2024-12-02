ATK

New Delhi [India], December 2: The Grammy Awards 2025, which is also the 67th edition of the event, will take place on the 2nd of February 2025 and the nominations were just recently announced on the 8th of November. There are nominations that were expected and did not surprise anyone, but there are also big artists who did not get any nominations and as such, this disappointed them and their fans.

Grammy Awards are intended to evaluate the performance of music talents globally, so it is an international awards show giving praise to artists from all around for what they have brought to the music industry in the past year. Some of the most famous Canadian celebrities couldn't miss this year's nominations either and this is totally deserving based on the work they have done.

In this article, we will see which of the Canadian artists made it to the 2025 Grammy Nominations. Additionally, we will briefly cover Canadian emerging artists and talents who also got nominated.

How do songs/albums/artists get nominated for Grammys?

The Grammy Nominations are given by the Recording Academy. The Recording Academy is a society of music professionals based in the United States. Simply put, this academy has a certain number of members who have the right to vote, and it is through their votes that the nominations happen. To ensure that this judgment is unbiased and solely based on the work of the artist, the members of this academy are chosen carefully, and they all have lengthy expertise in the area.

Which Canadian artist made it to the nominations for Grammy 2025?

The leading nominee for the Grammy Awards 2025 was Beyonce with 11 nominations in total, which brings the number of nominations of a Grammy to 99 throughout her entire career. However, big names from Canada such as The Weeknd and Kaytranda were also nominated for more than one category.

Kaytranda, or better known as DJ Kaytranda, is a Canadian artist born and raised in Montreal.

Kaytranda has already taken home two Grammys in 2021, one for the category Best Dance/Electronic Album with his album "BUBBA" and Best Dance Recording for his single "10%". His talent for producing electronic music that is blended with hip-hop, and dance was recognized by the academy and as a result, he was nominated for three top categories as follows:

* Best Dance/Electronic Album with his latest album titled "Timeless"

* Best Dance/Electronic Recording with his single "Witchy"

* Best Remix Recording with his remix of Doechii's "Alter Ego"

These are all super important categories for the genre of music he produces, so the nomination alone is a big achievement for Kaytranda.

The Weeknd on the other hand has already earned 4 Grammys in total while he was nominated 13 times during his career. He won the first and second Grammy for the Best Urban Contemporary Album with his "Beauty Behind the Madness" in 2015 and "Starboy" in 2018. He also won the Best R&B Performance for the soundtrack "Earned It" which was also featured in the movie "Fifty Shades of Grey," and Best Melodic Rap Performance with his featuring in "Hurricane" by Kanye West.

For this upcoming Grammy, The Weeknd was nominated for two of the following categories:

* Best Melodic Rap Performance for his contribution on "We Still Don't Trust You" by Future and Metro Boomin

* Best Rap Album for the collaborative piece with the same name "We Still Don't Trust You"

Other Canadian music producers who got nominations for Grammy 2025

Apart from DJ Kaytranada and the Weeknd, there are other Canadian artists who also got nominated for the Grammy Awards of 2025. Here is a full list of them:

* Best Metal Performance for Spiritbox's track "Cellar Door"

* Best Traditional Blues Album for Sue Foley's "One Guitar Woman"

* Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media and Best Opera Recording for the infamous conductor Yannick Nezet-Seguin

* Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical for Charlotte Day Wilson's "Cyan Blue"

These are some emerging artists and producers who bring so much talent and potential to the music industry and their nominations are undoubtedly a successful achievement. In case any of them win the Grammy in 2025, then that would simply seal the potential they have for the music industry, but it should be noted that the nominations alone are done by music experts and only being nominated for a Grammy is a huge success.

A proud moment for Canada

Ultimately, this was a proud moment for Canada. The constant contribution of Canadian artists to the music industry goes to show the country's diverse and well-deserving music scene. Canada's presence at the Grammys has been felt for years now and every year at least a few Canadian celebrities are nominated for the awards.

It is already anticipated that the Grammy Awards 2025 will once again be a memorable event for the music industry, and we are sure the Canadian artists alongside the others will shine on this global stage!

