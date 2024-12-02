They say love is blind and it brings happiness, but it also leads to unusual and unconventional relationships. Scarlet Vas and Tayo Ricci, who are stepsiblings, first went viral when they revealed they were in love, then they made headlines when they revealed they were getting married. Scarlet is an OnlyFans model, YouTuber, content creator, and actress who is best known for her role in the Australian soap opera Neighbors. Tayo Ricci, on the other hand, is a well-known musician, singer, and YouTuber. The couple often posts content on their OnlyFans account. The couple recently sparked controversy again with an announcement. Scroll below to know the complete details. Mom Marries Father of Son's Girlfriend; Boy Annoyed As Mother Calls His Girlfriend 'Sister' Now.

Scarlet Vas and Tayo Ricci Controversy

Scarlet Vas and Tayo Ricci met for the first time as teenagers in Melbourne. Later, they became stepsiblings when their parents went together. The exact date when their parents tied the knot is not known. Despite being stepsiblings, the pair could not help but fall in love with each other. They eventually got married in a dreamy ceremony in Mykonos, Greece, in September last year, drawing criticism. Stepsiblings Scarlet Vas and Tayo Ricci first went viral after they revealed they were in a romantic relationship in 2021. They then sparked controversy when they announced they got married.

Now, Scarlet revealed that she and her stepbrother turned husband are expecting their first child, a little girl, but even as they are excitedly preparing to welcome the new addition to their family, they are also facing backlash and criticism from netizens. They made the announcement of the pregnancy news on their social media handles on September 8, when Scarlet was already seven months pregnant. However, the announcement was met with mixed reactions. While some congratulated the couple on the happy news, others shared hateful comments criticising the pair.

Scarlet Vas and Tayo Ricci Announce Pregnancy

Scarlet Vas Flaunts Her Baby Bump

Even though the couple has to deal with negativity, they insist they are not blood related and choose to focus on the positive aspects of the relationship and the unique dynamics. They opted to keep further details of their family away from the spotlight out of respect for their family and parents. ‘Culpa Tuya’ Trailer: Noah and Stepbrother Nick’s Forbidden Romance Gets a Reality Check Amid Family and Social Pressure (Watch Video).

Netizens Criticise Scarlet Vas and Tayo Ricci

Netizens Congratulate and Support the Couple

After living in the US for five years, the couple is relocating back to Australia. But the couple often engages with fans and often shares reels, videos, and posts with their extensive following on social media platforms.

