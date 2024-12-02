New Delhi, December 2: Apple is reportedly planning to launch its thinnest iPhone yet, the iPhone 17 Air. The sleek device is expected to feature a single rear camera and may depend on eSIM technology, eliminating the physical SIM card tray. Apple might compromise on features like battery capacity and speaker placement.

Apple has not officially confirmed the rumours about the device yet. However, multiple reports have indicated that the company is considering a design with 6 mm thick. The thin design could make the device more sleek and portable. Apple Planning To Remove Physical SIM Card Tray in More Countries To Adopt eSIM Technology With iPhone 17 Series.

iPhone 17 Air Specifications and Features (Expected)

The iPhone 17 Air is anticipated to be around 75 per cent as thick as the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro models. There are also rumours suggesting that it could have a frame made of titanium. Additionally, the iPhone 17 Air might come with a 6.6-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display. The display is expected to support a refresh rate of 120Hz. The iPhone 17 Air is likely to skip a physical SIM card tray and may depend on eSIM technology for connectivity. The rear camera is expected to come with a 48MP sensor and the front-facing camera is rumoured to have a 24MP sensor. However, it seems that the iPhone 17 Air might have a smaller battery compared to previous models. iOS 18.2 Launch in December, 2024; Check Expected Features and Other Details.

The change might be Apple's way of trying to bring something new to its design and to create a more compact device for its users. The iPhone 17 Air is likely to be equipped with an A19 chip. The device is reportedly in the early stages of production trials at Foxconn. It seems that the iPhone 17 Air may feature one speaker located in the earpiece. It is probably because there may not be enough space for a second speaker in the bottom part of the phone.

