Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 4 (ANI): Talking about the India's underutilised bond markets, SEBI Chairman, Tuhin Kanta Pandey, Chairman, SEBI said, "capital markets must lead this growth, as bank credit alone is insufficient."

Speaking at the 'The inaugural Pan- India Outreach Program for Corporate Bonds', an event by SEBI, the Chairman pointed out the need for a strong banking system complemented by a clean, liquid, and trusted capital market to fund infrastructure, green transition, manufacturing, and services.

Also Read | Afghanistan vs West Indies Live Streaming Online, T20 World Cup 2026 Warm-up Match.

He further noted, "India is among the fastest-growing major economies, with quarterly GDP growth averaging 7.8% over the past three years and estimated 7.4% for FY26."

Highlighting India's Corporate bond market, he highlighted, "In FY25, issuers raised ~10 trillion rupees through debt issuances. Between April and December 25, ~6.8 trillion rupees were raised. Outstanding corporate bonds grew at ~12% CAGR over the last decade, from 17.5 trillion in FY15 to 58 trillion (58 lakh) by December 2025. This amounts to ~60% of bank credit to industry and services."

Also Read | Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Result Today 1 PM Live: Dear Spark Wednesday Lottery Result of February 4 2026 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List.

Talking about the current bond market condition he highlighted, "Corporate bonds outstanding are only ~16% of GDP, significantly lower than South Korea (79%), Malaysia (54%), and China (38%). The issuer base also remains narrow with over 5600 companies listed in equity, but only 770 entities have raised funds via the debt market. Only 272 of these have issued debt multiple times.

He further spoke about low awareness among the investors. He pointed out that the SEBI's investor survey shows only 10 per cent awareness of corporate bonds as an investment product, lower than deposits, insurance, small savings, and even cryptocurrency (15 per cent).

He concluded his speech by highlighting the benefits of a 'Developed Corporate Bond Market. He noted, "It provides an alternative to bank borrowing, especially for long-term funding. Diversifies risks beyond the banking system and can help reduce the cost of capital for corporates. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)