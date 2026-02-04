Afghanistan National Cricket Team vs West Indies National Cricket Team Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast: Two of the most explosive sides in T20 cricket, Afghanistan and the West Indies, are set to meet today, 4 February 2026, in their final warm-up fixture ahead of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. The match will be played at the BCCI Centre of Excellence (Ground 1) in Bengaluru, providing both teams with a crucial opportunity to adapt to Indian conditions. Where to Watch ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Warm-up Matches Live Streaming Online.
Afghanistan enters the contest with high confidence following a dominant 61-run victory over Scotland in their opening warm-up game earlier this week. The West Indies, two-time champions of this tournament, are looking to fine-tune their power-hitting line-up as they aim to reclaim the global title on Asian soil.
Afghanistan vs West Indies Match Timing and Venue
The match is a daytime fixture in Bengaluru, allowing teams to experience the afternoon heat and pitch behavior before the tournament transitions into more evening-heavy schedules.
|Category
|Details
|Match
|Afghanistan vs West Indies (Warm-up Match 8)
|Date
|Wednesday, 4 February 2026
|Venue
|BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground 1, Bengaluru
|Start Time (IST)
|15:00 (03:00 PM)
|Start Time (GMT)
|09:30 AM
Where to Watch Afghanistan vs West Indies Live Streaming in India
For fans in India, the warm-up matches are being made available primarily through digital platforms.
-
AFG vs WI Live Streaming: The match will be streamed live on JioHotstar. Users can access the stream via the mobile app or the official website.
-
AFG vs WI Live Telecast: While the India vs South Africa warm-up is the primary focus for Star Sports' linear channels today, select highlights and coverage of the Afghanistan vs West Indies game may be featured across the Star Sports Network.
-
Global Access: In regions where official broadcast partners are not showing the game, fans can watch the match for free on ICC.tv by registering a free account. ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 Warm-Up Schedule Revealed.
Afghanistan has emerged as a major force in the T20 format. In their previous warm-up against Scotland, Darwish Rasooli anchored the innings with a blistering 84, while the experienced Mohammad Nabi provided late-innings impetus. Their bowling attack, led by the spin duo of Rashid Khan and Nabi, remains their greatest asset on the relatively dry Bengaluru surface.
West Indies will use this fixture to settle their middle-order combinations. With a squad packed with "six-hitters" like Nicholas Pooran and Andre Russell, the Windies will be testing whether they can maintain their aggressive approach throughout the 20 overs against Afghanistan’s world-class spinners.
The BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground 1 has recently shown a tendency to favor batters who can negotiate the initial bounce. As seen in the Afghanistan-Scotland game, totals in the range of 170-180 are considered competitive. With no rain forecast for Bengaluru today, a full 40-over match is expected, allowing both captains to rotate their entire 15-man squads.
