Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], May 21: Capital Numbers (BSE: 544343), a global digital engineering and AI services company, today released its audited results for the financial year ended 31 March 2025 and provided an update on operational progress achieved since 1 April 2025.

Performance fell short of internal targets, primarily due to project start-date deferrals, prolonged decision cycles, and a softer macro environment in H2 FY 25. Management has implemented corrective actions to further improve utilisation and enhance cost discipline. The company invested in Events and Skilled and Senior Positions in the last quarter which is expected to give results in the coming financial year.

Re-Acceleration Since 1 April 2025

Despite a challenging FY 25 close, Capital Numbers has delivered tangible progress in the first six weeks of FY 26:

Management Commentary

"FY 25 tested our resilience; deferred client onboarding reduced top-line growth and margins," said Mukul Gupta, Founder & CEO. "However, the traction achieved since 1 April 2025 demonstrates that our efforts are bearing fruit. Our new wins, combined with an active M&A pipeline, give us confidence in returning to a high-growth trajectory."

Sanket Harlalka, CFO, added, "Q1 FY 26 is already tracking ahead of our internal plan. The post-year-end contracts provide forward revenue visibility, and we expect revenue to start growing as projects ramp up."

Outlook FY 26

Capital Numbers targets >= 15% revenue growth for FY 26, supported by:

-Ongoing demand for AI and cloud, and digital engineering solutions

-Increase in Marketing and Promotions expanding our reach

-Deeper wallet share in existing strategic accounts

- Inorganic expansion through disciplined acquisitions

While management remains cautious about macro volatility, the early-year momentum underpins a robust outlook.

