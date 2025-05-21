Where to Watch United Arab Emirates National Cricket Team vs Bangladesh National Cricket Team: Bangladesh takes on the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in the third and final game of the three-match T20I series. Bangladesh won the first T20I and then UAE bounced back in the second T20I to draw level in the series. It was UAE’s first win over Bangladesh in T20Is, the home side will now be looking to clinch the historic series. Meanwhile, for UAE vs BAN live streaming online and telecast details you can scroll down. UAE vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I Last Over Video Highlights: Watch Thrilling Final Over From UAE vs BAN Cricket Match.

The second T20I between Bangladesh and UAE turned out to be a high-scoring thriller as UAE prevailed in the final over. Set 206 runs to win, UAE reached the target in 19.5 overs with two wickets in hand. Captain Muhammad Waseem scored a valuable 82 off 42 balls to set the platform for the successful chase. Towards the end Haider Ali made a vital contribution of unbeaten 15 runs off six balls.

When is United Arab Emirates vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I 2025? Know Date, Time and Venue

United Arab Emirates will face Bangladesh in the third and final T20I on Wednesday, May 21, 2025. The UAE vs BAN 3rd T20I ODI 2025 will be played at Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah and start at 8:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). UAE vs BAN 2025: Bangladesh Add Third T20I in UAE Amid Uncertainty Over Pakistan Tour: Report.

Where to Watch United Arab Emirates vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I 2025 Live Telecast?

Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast available of the UAE vs BAN 2025 due to the absence of a broadcast partner. Fans in India, hence, won't be able to watch United Arab Emirates vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I 2025 live telecast on any TV channel. For UAE vs BAN 2025 viewing options, read below.

How to Watch United Arab Emirates vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I 2025 Live Streaming Online?

FanCode is the official live streaming partner of the UAE vs BAN 2025. Fans in India will be able to watch United Arab Emirates vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I 2025 live streaming online on the FanCode app and website, but at the cost of a match pass that is worth INR 29.

