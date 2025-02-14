ATK

New Delhi [India], February 14: National Association of Realtors-India (NAR-INDIA) is proud to announce its much-anticipated Annual Convention, NARVIGATE, set to be held at JW Marriott (Aerocity), Delhi, on 21st and 22nd March 2025. This landmark event will bring together leaders, influencers, and stakeholders from the Indian real estate sector, creating an unparalleled platform for knowledge sharing, networking, and growth.

The NAR-INDIA Annual Convention is renowned for its commitment to professional excellence, innovation, and the overall upliftment of the real estate community in India. This year's theme, Connect, Collaborate, Learn, Innovate, and Celebrate, highlights the association's focus on forging lasting relationships, exploring partnerships and joint ventures, gaining insights from thought leaders and industry pioneers, embracing cutting-edge technologies, and rewarding excellence in the real estate industry.

Touted as the most anticipated event of 2025 in India's real estate sector, this landmark gathering promises to be a hub of innovation, insights, and connections. The event will feature distinguished speakers, including top industry leaders, policymakers, and innovators, sharing their expertise.

Engaging panel discussions will explore critical topics such as market trends, sustainable practices, and emerging technologies, while workshops and masterclasses will empower attendees with tools to navigate the evolving landscape.

An expansive exhibition zone will showcase cutting-edge products and services from leading brands, offering a glimpse into the future of real estate. With unparalleled networking opportunities, participants will have the chance to connect with peers, investors, and key players, making this event a must-attend for anyone invested in the industry.

Amit Chopra, President of NAR-India, expresses his thoughts, stating, "NARVIGATE 25 is not just an event; it is a movement to empower real estate professionals and foster collaboration across the sector. We are proud to continue our legacy of driving change and excellence."

Echoing the excitement of Chopra, Gaganpal Singh and Mr Mitesh Poddar, Convention Co-Chairmen and President of Association of Property Professionals-Delhi NCR (APP DELHI NCR) - the hosts for NARVIGATE in Delhi, added, "This year's convention promises to be one of the most impactful conclaves with a focus on innovation and sustainable growth in the real estate industry."

At NARVIGATE 25, attendees will celebrate the dynamism and groundbreaking innovation driving the industry forward while having world-class experience, featuring remarkable networking opportunities to develop actionable insights.

The event is organized with the support of a dedicated convention team comprising industry stalwarts, including Shivakumar C.R., Immediate Past President, NAR-India; Tarun Bhatia NAR INDIA Vice Chairman, Sumanth Reddy NAR INDIA Chairman; and members of APP-Delhi NCR.

About NAR-INDIA:

NAR-INDIA is the top representative body and advocacy group for those in the Real Estate Transaction Advisory. NAR-INDIA was formed in the year 2008 to establish the highest standards and accreditation in the real estate industry and facilitate professional development for its members. NAR-INDIA is a Non-Profit Organisation created to be the collective voice of the Realtors in India.

NAR-INDIA encourages members to follow the highest professional and ethical standards in the industry. The organisation provides support and education for over 30000 Realtors all over the country through its Member Associations. It also offers comprehensive resources to Realtors to provide world-class services and create value for all the stakeholders in the industry.

About Association of Property Professionals (APP)

APP Delhi NCR is the Delhi NCR arm of the National Association of Realtors, India (NAR India). APP has been set up to provide the consumer with confidence and the industry professionals with a united voice. It is an organization representing the interests of hundreds of brokers operating all over Delhi NCR. The non-profit organisation aims to elevate the standards of practice of the real estate brokerage business to a global level, aiming to improve the standards of professionalism in the property market.

