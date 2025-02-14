Record breakers and reigning MLS 2024 Supporters’ Shield winners Inter Miami suffered a shock defeat against Atlanta United in the post season ending the dream run of the Florida-based franchise. Lionel Messi’s side started the pre-season strongly and is still unbeaten in the three matches played so far. But considering the upcoming season and importance of Messi’s fitness for the same, coach Mascherano is limiting the playing time of star forward. With this in mind, fans wonder whether he will be part of the upcoming match as the Inter Miami Side will play against Orlando City next. Lionel Messi vs Lamine Yamal Finalissima 2025 at Renovated Camp Nou? Barcelona FC Bids to Host Argentina vs Spain Mega Football Match: Reports

Lionel Messi received warm welcome in all friendly matches but at the same time he took some serious knocks on the field. Mascherano and co. tried to protect their star limiting his game time and involvement in the matches. But the Argentine was seen heavily involved in every offensive move and even went on to score few goals in 2025. Considering the importance of the 37-year-old Argentine in the upcoming MLS season and even for the Argentina national football team, Inter Miami side might look to rest him in the upcoming friendly match. Check out Lionel Messi’s availability in the Orlando City vs Inter Miami Club Friendly Match.

Will Lionel Messi Play Tonight in the Orlando City vs Inter Miami Club Friendly Match?

After a strong MLS 2024 season, Inter Miami were favourites to win the MLS 2024 Cup. But their recent performances especially early in the postseason is worrisome. But the early exit extended their ‘vacation’ allowing some more time to rethink on the plan for the MLS 2025 season. The side made major changes in the line up keeping the experienced core including former Barcelona players, Luis Suarez, Jordi alba, Lionel Messi and Sergio Bousquet, intact. With this there were some rotations in the teams for the friendly matches except Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez. Lionel Messi Challenged to Boxing Match? YouTuber, Wrestler Logan Paul Challenges Inter Miami Star to Settle Lawsuit (Watch Video).

Looking at their impact on the game, coach Mascherano will once again deploy two of the finest and experienced strikers on the field again and use substitutes to keep them fresh and healthy. .While young stars are learning from the ‘Best’ in the training grounds, in game experience will be the key for the team’s success in the upcoming season.

