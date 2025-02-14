New Delhi, February 14: After spending over eight months aboard the International Space Station (ISS), NASA astronaut Sunita Williams is set to return to Earth on March 19, according to reports. She and fellow astronaut Butch Wilmore will depart aboard the Dragon spacecraft following the arrival of the Crew-10 mission on March 12.

The Crew-10 astronauts will take over duties aboard the ISS, with a new Space Station Commander assuming charge. After a week-long handover, Williams and Wilmore will undock from the ISS and return home, marking the end of their extended mission. Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore Stuck in ISS, NASA and SpaceX ‘Expeditiously’ Working To Bring Astronauts Safely to Earth.

Their return was initially planned as part of NASA’s mission schedule, but it gained attention after former President Donald Trump urged SpaceX CEO Elon Musk to bring them back “as soon as possible.” NASA later confirmed that the astronauts would return “as soon as practical.” Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore Undertake 2nd Spacewalk for Maintenance and Scientific Experiments: NASA (Watch Video).

Williams and Wilmore originally reached the ISS last year on Boeing’s Starliner capsule, which faced technical issues. Their return had been contingent on Crew-10’s arrival to maintain a sufficient American crew presence aboard the ISS.

NASA’s Commercial Crew Program head, Steve Stich, acknowledged the complexities of human spaceflight and praised SpaceX for its adaptability in adjusting Crew-10’s mission. The decision to use Crew Dragon for their return could impact upcoming spaceflights, including Axiom’s planned mission to send astronauts from India, Poland, and Hungary to space.

NASA continues to rely on commercial partners like SpaceX and Boeing to expand human spaceflight while aiming to develop a sustainable private space market.

