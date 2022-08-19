CAPITIQUE is here to help setting up your dedicated team in India in the shortest timeframe

New Delhi [India], August 19 (ANI/PNN): CAPITIQUE, a unique solution provider, is on a mission to assist global businesses in setting up their team in India in a seamless and hassle-free manner.

With CAPITIQUE's unparalleled services, international companies can hire and operate their team in India, eliminating the complications of opening a subsidiary. While India has a massive talent pool, global companies often find it challenging to incorporate a subsidiary; appoint directors; apply for DIN, PAN, GST, PT, PF, Shop Act, ESIC, etc. and manage necessary regulatory & compliance complications on a daily basis.

CAPITIQUE envisions simplifying - onboarding, managing and operating a team in India for global companies.

CAPITIQUE, has global entrepreneur Ashish Kimtani as its Founding Partner. With an MBA in General Management and Finance, Ashish Kimtani has 22 years of experience with strategic management, leadership, finance, analytics, and legal expertise. He is the Founder and President of Kimtani Inc., a real estate consulting, development, investment, and marketing company with operations in India and the USA.

He has also been associated with Nancy Group, a real estate development group offering luxury and affordable housing projects in Pune, and Subtra Corp Pte. Ltd. (Singapore), a fintech company with a subscription management platform that allows users to seamlessly purchase, manage, and automate their company's SaaS, PaaS and IaaS stacks.

The Covid19 pandemic has drastically changed the reality of the business world. Businesses are now forced to adopt more value-adding, result-yielding, and cost-effective means to stay relevant in the business landscape. One such means is offshore team development which enables global businesses to take advantage of a wider talent pool and avoid the crisis created by the growing job crunch. CAPITIQUE offers Employer of Record (EOR), Recruitment and Human Resources (HR) services for global businesses to operate in India. Whether it is the technology, marketing, finance, sales, operations, or back office, CAPITIQUE can set up your India team in record time without any lengthy and time-consuming process of opening and operating a foreign entity. In addition, it eliminates the issues with offshore team management so that the companies can focus on their core business. Moreover, CAPITIQUE guarantees a smooth & quick exit if the businesses want to shut down their India operations.

Talking about their synergetic solutions CAPITIQUE's Founding Partner Ashish Kimtani shares, "India is a lucrative offshoring destination for the global organizations, especially from the West, owing to its skilled and economical workforce. However, managing a foreign entity in India can be challenging for businesses for various reasons.

CAPITIQUE aims to streamline the entire offshore team development process so that global businesses can enjoy a smooth offshoring process in India. It enables global entrepreneurs to start, operate, and grow their Indian workforce without operational complications. At CAPITIQUE, we aim to support global startups in scaling up their businesses with the right and world-class offshore team in India. We believe that today's startups & scaleups deserve the full suite of HR benefits and support, minus the operational headaches of managing a subsidiary, however small or large the team size."

As more businesses evaluate the possibilities of having an offshore team in India, CAPITIQUE envisions becoming their go-to Employer of Record (EOR), Recruitment and Human Resources (HR) partner in India. CAPITIQUE is set to launch its USA office later this year.

