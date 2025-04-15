PNN

New Delhi [India], April 15: Addressing the urgent need for improved security measures within residential housing societies, Chairman of Central Association of Private Security Industry has made a formal appeal to the Hon'ble Prime Minister, urging the government to introduce a dedicated fund to support the security needs of Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) across the nation.

He stated, "Security remains a fundamental right and necessity for every citizen. However, many RWAs struggle to collect security charges from their members due to financial constraints and a lack of awareness regarding the importance of professional security services. This often compels them to hire unlicensed and non-compliant private security agencies, inadvertently violating critical labour laws, including the Security Agencies Regulation Act, Employees State Insurance (ESI) Act, Minimum Wage Act, and Provident Fund Regulations."

To address these pressing concerns, the proposal outlines key measures that could significantly enhance security standards in residential communities:

1. Provision of Targeted Funding - The government should allocate financial resources to assist RWAs in hiring licensed and compliant private security agencies, ensuring the safety of residents.

2. Integration into Community Policing Initiatives - Strengthening collaboration between RWAs and state police departments through community policing programs will improve local security measures.

3. Enhancing Compliance and Standards - By supporting RWAs financially, security personnel can be hired legally, improving compliance with regulatory laws and enhancing overall security service quality.

4. Creating Safe Living Environments - A dedicated security fund will contribute to making residential areas safer, fostering trust among residents, and promoting a secure and harmonious living atmosphere.

CAPSI Chairman Kunwar Vikram Singh said, "Ensuring residential security directly contributes to the broader goal of a prosperous and safe India, in line with the Prime Minister's vision.

This initiative represents a significant step towards national security and community well-being. By prioritizing the safety of residential areas, the government can uphold its commitment to law and order while fostering a sense of security among citizens.

The proposal urges immediate consideration and action to ensure that residential communities receive the necessary support to maintain a secure living environment for all.

