BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 6: CaratLane, India's largest digitally native omni-channel jewellery brand, is gearing up to celebrate Dhanteras, which is not only the most auspicious occasion to buy jewellery but also marks the beginning of the biggest wedding season. Along with Diwali celebrations, the month is set to see an uptick in weddings across the country. With approximately 35 lakh weddings scheduled to take place between the last two months of the year, there's an increasing demand for fine jewellery and wedding gifts from close family members, solitaire engagement rings and modern mangalsutras, which are a big hit with the brides. Recognising the cultural significance of this auspicious season, the brand has curated a diverse range of offerings, including the new festive collection 'Alpona', inspired by a 100-year-old Bengali art form. Along with new designs, the brand also has various offers to incentivise customers to make their purchases. The main festive offer is flat 25% off on diamond prices of 4000+ designs, accompanied by various limited-time special deals for existing customers. "At CaratLane, we witness strong jewellery buying intent throughout the festive period, but Dhanteras holds a special place as it signifies the most auspicious time for buying jewellery. Incidentally, this year, the Trayodashi Tithi spans two days, with the Shubh Mahurat being observed from 12:35 PM on 10th Nov to 1:57 PM on 11th Nov. This auspicious occasion holds immense cultural significance, and we are excited to celebrate it with all our cherished customers at our 250 stores spread across 100 cities," stated Atul Sinha, Chief Operating Officer at CaratLane. While CaratLane customers shop throughout the year for their various micro occasions, such as anniversaries, birthdays and other personal milestones for this festive season, the brand anticipates customers seeking jewellery for wedding gifting, Diwali gifting, engagement, etc. and has a wide variety of gorgeous gold & diamond designs perfect for each of them.

Also Read | Delhi High Court Grants Anticipatory Bail to 20-Year-Old College Student Accused of Raping His Professor on Pretext of Marriage.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)