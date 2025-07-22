PRNewswire

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], July 22: CARD91, a leading innovator in payment infrastructure, is pleased to announce the promotion of Puneet Mathur to the role of Chief Information Officer (CIO).

This leadership move reflects CARD91's ongoing commitment to building secure, intelligent, and future-ready payment infrastructure for banks, fintechs, and regulated financial institutions.

Puneet joined CARD91 in 2020 as Vice President - Client Solutioning, where he led the company's solution architecture and enterprise-grade integrations across both card and UPI rails. With nearly 24 years of experience in enterprise architecture, technology implementation, and systems integration, Puneet has played a critical role in delivering scalable, compliant, and high-performance solutions for CARD91's clients.

An alumnus of IIT Kanpur and IIM Calcutta, Puneet's professional journey spans leadership roles at Citigroup, a successful tenure as Partner & CTO at HytechPro, and as Co-founder & CTO of YoGems.

In his new role as CIO, Puneet will lead CARD91's technology strategy--focused on accelerating platform innovation, strengthening the technology backbone, and driving collaboration with ecosystem partners to deliver intelligent, resilient, and compliant payment solutions.

"I'm privileged to step into the role of CIO at CARD91," said Puneet Mathur. "My focus will be on strengthening our technology infrastructure, ensuring platform scalability, enhancing system security, and embedding robust compliance frameworks. I will be focused on driving innovation across our products, building resilient architectures, and delivering high-performance, future-ready payment solutions that meet the dynamic needs of the fintech ecosystem."

"Puneet's leadership has been pivotal to our growth," said Ajay Pandey, CEO of CARD91. "His deep technical acumen and customer-first mindset will accelerate our mission to simplify and modernise digital payments for the industry."

About CARD91

CARD91 is an Issuance Platform-as-a-Service company providing unparalleled technology infrastructure to Banks, Prepaid License holders, and Authorised Dealers. The company helps them issue various payment instruments (PPI, Debit, Credit, Multi-Currency, UPI, and now, Credit Line on UPI) to their customers, ensuring seamless issuance and enhanced control. CARD91's support for multiple use cases aligns with its vision of making issuance seamless and swift for issuers. With a team strength of 100+ professionals, CARD91 operates across key financial hubs, including Mumbai, Bangalore, Delhi, and Chennai.

For more information, visit www.card91.io or contact sales@card91.io

