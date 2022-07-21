New Delhi [India], July 21 (ANI/PNN): The Bhailal Amin General Hospital (BAGH) has established itself among the pioneers in the healthcare sector over the past five decades. What started as a healthcare resort for the founding Alembic group has now evolved into a multi-speciality tertiary care hospital. BAGH is well-equipped with the latest medical care technology to treat various symptoms and diseases. Patient well-being and ethical medical practices are two unwavering priorities for all doctors and medical staff at this healthcare facility.

The Cardiac Department of BAGH witnesses some of the most mind-boggling cases that need immediate, thoughtful, and precise medical treatments. Dr Killol Kaneria, a full-time Consultant Cardiologist at BAGH, has played a pivotal role in recovering two critically ill patients, Manubhai Patel and Lal Singh Hathilal.

Patel, a 77 years old male patient, was admitted due to a heart attack and severe complications related to it like heart failure and ventricular tachycardia. He already underwent open bypass surgery and angioplasty elsewhere in the past. He was kept on mechanical ventilation in ICU to tackle complications of a heart attack. Patel's case was quite different from the other heart patients as there was a 90 per cent calcific blockage in the main artery of the heart, seen on angiography despite open bypass surgery and angioplasty in past. Now, this was quite a challenge for the cardiac team at BAGH because it demanded the highest amount of precaution and care. During such critical situations, experience matters more than anything else, and Dr Killol Kaneria took up the challenge to handle the care.

After conducting a diligent diagnosis of Patel's health condition, Dr Kaneria immediately recommended rotablation-guided left main complex angioplasty to give him a fighting chance. There was a dim light of hope due to the existing complexities. Therefore, the seriousness and risks were carefully explained to Patel's family, and the complex angioplasty was carried out with their support and consent. The cardiac team of BAGH battled against serious difficulties to get Patel back from the brink of death, and they were successful. A dramatic improvement in Mr Patel's condition was observed on the 3rd day, and he was consciously back to life. The true story of courage and will!

Another patient Dr Killol Kaneria miraculously saved is Lal Singh Hathilal, a 65 years old male with CKD (Chronic Kidney Disease). CKD entails a gradual loss of kidney functions, ultimately leading to kidney failure. Hathilal was also a patient on hemodialysis, a treatment for advanced kidney failure. Before getting admitted, Mr Hathilal complained of unbearable back pain that had troubled him since last week. After carefully examining his vitals and preconditions through CT scans, a dissection (tear) was found in the main artery (Aorta) that carries blood from the heart to other body parts. FEVAR, a minimally invasive procedure to repair the Aorta, was successfully performed by Dr Killol Kaneria under the guidance of Dr Tarun Madan to save Hathilal from the brink of collapse.

These cases are litmus tests that speak volumes about the quality of medical services offered at BAGH by expert healthcare professionals. BAGH's cardiology department has the best cardiologists in Vadodara who meticulously screen heart-related diseases and take a proactive approach to treating the root causes. The availability of advanced diagnostic screening technology along with a comprehensive range of invasive, non-invasive and interventional procedures makes BAGH one of the best Cardiology hospitals in Vadodara.

