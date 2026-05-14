Jamie Overton Injury Update: CSK All-Rounder Ruled Out of IPL 2026

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have confirmed that their star English all-rounder, Jamie Overton, has been forced to withdraw from the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season. The 32-year-old is returning to the United Kingdom for further assessment and management of a right thigh injury. Virat Kohli Becomes First Indian Batter To Score 14,000 T20 Runs, Achieves Feat During RCB vs KKR IPL 2026.

The news comes at a critical juncture for the five-time champions as they enter the final phase of the league stage. Overton's departure leaves a significant void in a squad already grappling with a string of high-profile injuries.

Official Statement and Jamie Overton Recovery Status

The franchise announced the development via social media on Wednesday, 13 May. The official statement clarified that Overton would be heading home immediately to seek specialised medical attention.

While CSK has not provided a specific timeline for his recovery, it is highly unlikely he will play any further part in the 2026 tournament, including the playoffs. His absence begins with the crucial away fixture against Lucknow Super Giants scheduled for Friday, 15 May. IPL 2026: CSK Rope In Macneil Norohna As Injury Replacement For Ramakrishna Ghosh.

CSK's Annoucement

Official Announcement Jamie Overton has a right thigh injury and will be returning to the UK for further assessment and management. pic.twitter.com/pzlO5qE9Dp — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) May 13, 2026

Impact on the CSK Campaign

Overton’s injury is a major blow to the Chennai bowling attack, where he had emerged as a standout performer. Originally brought in as a replacement for Nathan Ellis, Overton quickly became one of the side's most reliable match-winners.

In his 10 appearances this season, the all-rounder claimed 14 wickets at an impressive average of 17.78 and an economy rate of 8.89. His value was most recently demonstrated on 11 May at Chepauk, where he earned Player of the Match honours for taking 3 for 36 in a vital five-wicket victory over LSG. Beyond his bowling, he also contributed 136 runs, providing much-needed flexibility to the lower-order batting.

List of injured CSK Players

The loss of Overton further complicates a turbulent season for the Super Kings, who have seen several key players sidelined. The current injury list includes:

MS Dhoni: The legendary captain is yet to feature in the 2026 season due to a calf strain.

Ayush Mhatre: The top-order batter was ruled out midway through the season.

Khaleel Ahmed: The Indian seamer’s campaign ended prematurely due to injury.

Ramakrishna Ghosh: The youngster suffered a foot fracture and has been replaced by Karnataka all-rounder Macneil Noronha. While some players like Dewald Brevis and Spencer Johnson have recently recovered, the constant roster disruptions have prevented the team from settling into a consistent rhythm during their playoff push.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 14, 2026 11:33 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).