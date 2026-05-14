Canon EOS R6 V With 32.5MP Sensor and RF 20-50 F4L IS USM Lens Launched in India; Check Price, Features and Specifications

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Canon has officially expanded its professional imaging lineup in India with the launch of the EOS R6 V camera and the RF 20-50 F4L IS USM lens. This new duo is specifically engineered for the evolving needs of wedding filmmakers, regional cinema, and digital content creators. Highlighting India as a strategic market for storytelling, Canon has positioned this "future-ready" ecosystem to offer high-speed performance, cinematic imaging, and enhanced mobility for independent productions.

The launch marks a significant step for the brand, introducing its first-ever professional-grade L-series lens equipped with a built-in power zoom. By addressing specific workflow challenges—such as thermal management during long shoots and the need for vertical content—Canon aims to provide a comprehensive solution for modern creators. The ecosystem is designed to deliver workflow agility without compromising on cinematic excellence. FUJIFILM India Launches Instax Mini Evo Cinema Hybrid Camera With Video Recording and ‘Eras Dial’ Effects; Check Price and Specifications.

Canon EOS R6 V Specifications and Features

The Canon EOS R6 V is built around a 32.5MP full-frame CMOS sensor and is heavily optimised for high-resolution filmmaking. A standout feature is its 7K Open Gate recording capability, which utilizes the entire sensor area to allow for flexible cropping into horizontal or vertical formats without sacrificing image quality. To support extended shooting sessions, the camera includes a built-in cooling fan that reportedly enables recording times up to three times longer than previous models.

Key technical attributes of the EOS R6 V include:

Video Capabilities: Supports 7K Open Gate RAW/MP4, Canon Log 2/3, and Custom LUTs.

Stabilisation: Offers up to 8.0 stops of Coordinated Control Image Stabilisation (In-Body + Lens).

User Interface: An automatically rotating UI for vertical shooting and a dedicated vertical tripod socket for "Reels and Shorts" content.

Audio and Connectivity: Features 4-channel audio recording and a full-size HDMI Type-A terminal.

Creator Tools: Includes a front-facing recording button, a tally lamp, and compatibility with the Wireless Remote Controller K544.

Canon RF 20-50 F4L IS USM Lens Innovations

Accompanying the new body is the RF 20-50 F4L IS USM, a professional L-series lens featuring an integrated Power Zoom system. This allows for smooth cinematic transitions with 15 adjustable speed levels, controllable via a ring on the lens or a lever on the camera body. Designed with gimbal users in mind, the lens barrel does not change length during zooming, ensuring the camera remains balanced on complex rigs.

The lens offers a versatile range from 20mm ultra-wide to a 50mm natural perspective with a constant f/4 aperture throughout the zoom range. Built-in optical image stabilisation works in tandem with the camera body to cancel out vibrations, including those caused by the internal cooling fan. This combination of mobility and innovation makes it a specialised tool for high-end digital storytelling. Nikon ZR: Full-Frame Sensor Camera in Z CINEMA Series for Cinema and High-End Productions.

Canon EOS R6 V Price in India

While specific retail pricing for various kits is being finalised across regional dealers, the Canon EOS R6 V and its professional power zoom lens are positioned as premium, professional-grade investments. The camera comes bundled with accessories intended for solo creators, including a portable tripod grip that doubles as a selfie stick.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Canon). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 14, 2026 11:41 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).