DYK Mouni Roy’s Husband Suraj Nambiar Wasn’t Sure About Dating the Actress, Was Against Idea of Getting Married?

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The relationship between actress Mouni Roy and her husband, Suraj Nambiar, has recently come under the spotlight following revelations about the couple's early dating life. While they have been married since 2022, recent reports highlight that Nambiar was initially hesitant about entering a relationship with the Brahmastra star. These details emerge as the couple faces increased public scrutiny and social media speculation regarding the current status of their marriage. Mouni Roy Ignores Paparazzi As She Makes First Public Appearance Amid Suraj Nambiar Divorce Rumours (Watch Video).

Suraj Nambiar’s Initial Hesitation on Dating Mouni Roy

Despite their high-profile romance, the beginning of Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar's relationship was marked by uncertainty on Nambiar's part. The Dubai-based businessman reportedly had reservations about dating the actress when they first met.

In an earlier conversation with ETimes, Nambiar revealed that the couple first crossed paths during a New Year’s Eve celebration in Dubai in 2019. While the attraction was present, Nambiar was reportedly cautious about the complexities of dating a high-profile figure in the entertainment industry. His concerns stemmed from the lifestyle differences and the intense media attention that often follows Bollywood celebrities, making him "unsure" about committing to a relationship at the time.

Suraj Nambiars Aversion to the Idea of Marriage

While the couple eventually married in early 2022, Nambiar has been candid about his long-standing aversion to the institution of marriage. He admitted that his perspective only shifted due to Roy’s firm stance on their future together.

"For a long time, I was against the idea of getting married," Nambiar stated. He revealed that after two years of dating, Roy made it clear that she was looking for a permanent commitment. "After a couple of years of dating, she clearly said it was either this way (getting married) or the highway," he recalled.

Nambiar admitted to "buying time" before Roy eventually issued an ultimatum. The businessman noted that the prospect of life without her was the deciding factor. "I just kept buying time. Then one day, she gave me an ultimatum, and I realised that if I didn’t marry her, I would lose her. That’s when I realised we should get married, as I knew that my life would be better with her," he explained.

Are Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar divorced?

Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar tied the knot in January 2022 in a grand ceremony in Goa, which famously blended Malayali and Bengali traditions. Since then, the couple has collaborated on several business ventures, including the ed-tech platform Ultimate Gurus and the Mumbai-based restaurant Badmaash. Mouni Roy Finally Breaks Silence on Divorce Rumours With Suraj Nambiar, Says ‘Give Us Space and Privacy’ (View Post).

The resurgence of these details about their early relationship comes at a time when fans have noted changes in the couple's social media activity. Recently, Roy addressed the public via Instagram, requesting privacy and urging media outlets not to publish "false narratives" concerning her personal life.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 14, 2026 11:32 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).