Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 3: CARE Hospitals, Hi-Tec City, proudly announces the expansion of its Department of Orthopaedics with the addition of three distinguished orthopaedic surgeons: Dr. Gottemukkala Ashok Raju (Clinical Director & Senior Consultant), Dr. Vasudeva Juvvadi (Senior Consultant - Orthopaedics), and Dr. Yadoji Hari Krishna (Consultant - Orthopaedics & Arthroscopy). With their collective expertise, the hospital has emerged as an advanced orthopaedic centre for the region, offering cutting-edge treatments in joint replacement, arthroscopy, and complex trauma management.

The hospital is equipped with state-of-the-art facilities and employs advanced technologies such as robotic-assisted joint replacement, minimally invasive arthroscopic procedures, and personalized orthopaedic care plans to deliver superior patient outcomes. Patients benefit from a comprehensive range of services, including total knee and hip replacements, complex fracture management, sports injury treatments, and paediatric orthopaedic care. By integrating the latest surgical techniques and innovative medical solutions, CARE Hospitals ensures faster recovery times, reduced post-surgical complications, and enhanced patient experiences.

On the addition of these esteemed doctors, Dr. Nikhil Mathur, Group Chief of Medical Services, CARE Hospitals, said "The addition of these highly skilled orthopaedic surgeons reinforces our commitment to delivering world-class, patient-centered care. Their expertise in advanced surgical techniques, combined with our cutting-edge technology, enables us to provide the highest quality orthopaedic services and improve patient outcomes."

Nilesh Gupta, Chief Operating Officer, CARE Hospitals, Hi-Tech City added, "We extend a warm welcome to our esteemed orthopaedic surgeons, whose expertise and dedication will further elevate our commitment to exceptional patient care".

Dr. Gottemukkala Ashok Raju brings over two decades of expertise in Trauma, Pelvic-Acetabular Surgeries, Hip Preservation, Reconstructive and Arthroplasty Surgeries, and Robotic Joint Replacement. He has held leadership roles at major hospitals and is recognized for his surgical precision and commitment to advancing orthopaedic care.

Dr. Vasudeva Juvvadi is an expert in Advanced Trauma and Robotic Joint Replacements. With extensive training and experience in paediatric trauma, foot and ankle surgeries, and complex fracture management, he remains committed to research and mentoring future surgeons.

Dr. Yadoji Hari Krishna specializes in Arthroscopy, Sports Medicine, and Complex Trauma. With over a decade of experience, his expertise includes minimally invasive procedures, ACL & PCL reconstruction, shoulder surgeries, and sports injury management. He is dedicated to patient-centred care and clinical research.

About CARE Hospitals:

CARE Hospitals, one of India's leading healthcare providers, is committed to delivering world-class medical services across a range of specialties. With a strong focus on patient centred care, innovation, and community health initiatives, CARE Hospitals continues to play a pivotal role in advancing healthcare standards in India. CARE Hospitals Group operates 17 healthcare facilities serving 7 cities across 6 states in India. The network has its presence in Hyderabad, Bhubaneswar, Vishakhapatnam, Raipur, Nagpur, Indore & Aurangabad. A regional leader in South and Central India and counted among the top 5 pan-Indian hospital chains, CARE Hospitals delivers comprehensive care in over 30 clinical specialties, with over 3000+ beds.

