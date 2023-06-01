NewsVoir

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], June 1: Tetra Pak, a leading food processing and packaging solutions company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Cassio Simoes as Managing Director of its South Asia Markets. Simoes will be taking over the role effective from June 1, 2023, succeeding Ashutosh Manohar who will retire, following an illustrious corporate career of over four decades, including a 20-year stint at Tetra Pak.

Cassio brings with him a wealth of experience having held various roles across different businesses at Tetra Pak over the past 20 years. Most recently, he was Managing Director of Tetra Pak Andina. With a strong track record of helping customers innovate for growth, his expertise will be instrumental in driving the company's growth and expansion in the South Asia region, which includes India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, and Bhutan.

"I'm delighted to welcome Cassio to lead Tetra Pak South Asia in this next phase of growth. His extensive experience and leadership skills will be invaluable as we continue to strengthen our position as a leading provider of food processing and packaging solutions in South Asia. I'm confident that under his leadership, we will deliver great value to our customers, deliver food safely to consumers all over the region, and do this in a way that we do right by the planet," said Ashutosh.

Commenting on his appointment, Cassio said that he is honored to have the opportunity to build on the great foundation set up by his predecessor Ashutosh Manohar and deliver value for the food & beverage customers in South Asia.

"I am excited to be joining Tetra Pak South Asia at such a dynamic and transformative time in the company's history and look forward to working closely with our customers to understand their needs, build strong partnerships, and contribute to their growth," said Cassio.

South Asia holds a strategic focus for Tetra Pak, and the appointment of Simoes further underscores the company's commitment to the region. With a dedicated local manufacturing presence in Chakan, Pune (Maharashtra), and a history of over thirty-five years in India, Tetra Pak delivers end-to-end solutions for its customers in the food & beverage industry. In his new role, Cassio will also be based in Chakan, Pune.

"As an end-to-end solutions provider, we are uniquely positioned to meet the evolving needs of the food and beverage industry in South Asia. With an increasing focus on delivering world-class quality from the heart of India, I am confident that we will continue to strengthen our position as the preferred partner for our customers," added Cassio.

Tetra Pak is a world leading food processing and packaging solutions company. Working closely with our customers and suppliers, we provide safe, innovative and environmentally sound products that each day meet the needs of hundreds of millions of people in more than 160 countries. With more than 25,000 employees around the world, we believe in responsible industry leadership and a sustainable approach to business. Our promise, "PROTECTS WHAT'S GOOD™," reflects our vision to commit to making food safe and available, everywhere.

