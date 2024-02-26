New Delhi [India], February 26 (ANI): The Income Tax Department on Monday said it has identified certain mismatches between the information received from third parties on interest and dividend income, and the Income Tax Return (ITR) filed by taxpayers, the Central Board of Direct Taxes said. In many cases, it said taxpayers have not even filed their ITR.

In order to reconcile the mismatch, an on-screen functionality has been made available in the Compliance portal of the e-filing website https://eportal.incometax.gov.in for taxpayers to provide their response.

Also Read | Nothing Phone 2(a) Design Revealed Ahead of Launch on March 5; Know Details of the Upcoming Nothing Smartphone.

At present, the information mismatches relating to Financial Years 2021-22 and 2022-23 have been displayed on the Compliance Portal. The taxpayers are also being made aware of the mismatch through SMS and emails as per the details available with the Department.

Those taxpayers who have already registered on the e-filing website, can navigate to Compliance portal directly after logging into their account. Details of mismatches identified will be available under the "e-Verification" tab.

Also Read | Veer Savarkar Death Anniversary 2024: PM Narendra Modi’s Tribute to VD Savarkar in His Own Handwriting Goes Viral (See Pic).

Taxpayers who are not registered on the e-filing website have to register themselves on the e-filing website to view the mismatch.

For registration, the "Register" button on the e-filing website can be clicked and the relevant details can be provided therein. After successful registration, the e-filing account can be logged into and the Compliance portal can be navigated to view the mismatches.

The on-screen functionality is self-contained and will allow the taxpayers to reconcile the mismatch on the portal itself by furnishing their response. No document is required to be furnished.

"This is a pro-active step taken by the Department to reach out to the taxpayers and provide them an opportunity to respond to the communication in a structured manner. It is clarified that the said communication is not a notice," the income tax department said in a release.

In case the taxpayer has disclosed the interest income in the ITR under the line item 'Others' in the Schedule OS, he or she need not respond to the mismatch pertaining to the interest income. The said mismatch shall be resolved on its own and will be reflected in the portal as 'Completed'.

"The taxpayers who are unable to explain the mismatch may consider the option of furnishing an Updated Income Tax Return if eligible, to make good any underreporting of income," the release added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)