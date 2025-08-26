VMPL

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], August 26: This Onam, award-winning Kerala specialty restaurant, Kappa Chakka Kandhari (Chennai & Bengaluru) invites you to celebrate Kerala's most cherished harvest festival in the comfort of your home, surrounded by your loved ones. Known for its authentic and time-honoured recipes, Kappa Chakka Kandhari presents its grand Onasadhya 2025, a traditional vegetarian feast of 26 dishes, prepared with the highest-quality ingredients sourced from Kerala and cooked by expert chefs.

Some festivals are meant to be celebrated where they truly belong, at home. This year, Kappa Chakka Kandhari is introducing a pre-booked take-away service for Onasadhya, allowing families to enjoy the festival without the stress of cooking. Each order, priced at ₹8,000, is craftfully packed in traditional stainless-steel tiffin boxes and serves 5-6 people, making it perfect for family gatherings. Delivered fresh, hot and ready-to-serve, the Onasadhya ensures that the essence of Onam is celebrated right at your dining table.

From Uppu, Sharkara Varatty, Kondattams and Achars to Kerala staples like Avial, Olan, Koottu Kari, Kalan, Sambar, Rasam, Thoran, Nei-Parippu, Rice and Pappadam, the feast brings together the flavours of tradition and nostalgia. And no Onam is complete without Payasam - the grand finale of every sadhya.

Guests can also pre-order from Payasam classics such as Palada Payasam, Ada Pradhaman, Chakka Pradhaman, and Parippu Payasam, available in 500ml bottles (₹500-₹700 each) or as a combo pack of four varieties (offer ₹2,000).

Adding sweetness to the celebrations, Kappa Chakka Kandhari also offers a specially curated Onam Gift Box (₹1,900/-). This thoughtfully assembled box carries the taste of Kerala with Marayur Jaggery, Kodam Puli, Mace, Cloves, Pepper, Cinnamon, Cardamom, Inji Puli, along with 2 KCK Gift Vouchers of ₹750/- each. Perfect as a festive present, it's a gift that truly tantalises the senses and brings joy, warmth, and flavour to loved ones.

What better way to express love this Onam than by gifting food? Bulk Orders for sadhya and payasam at home or at your workplace would also be on offer during the Onam season and beyond.

Whether it's sending an Onasadhya meal to a loved family, a bottle of freshly made Payasam, or the specially curated KCK Onam Gift Box, the restaurant makes it possible to share authentic Kerala flavours with those who matter most. Festivals, after all, are best celebrated in the warmth of home, with food that nourishes both body and spirit.

While the focus this year is on home celebrations, Kappa Chakka Kandhari's restaurants in Chennai and Bengaluru will remain open on Onam, serving our regular a la carte menu for those who wish to dine out.

"Festivals in India are about togetherness, family and food. This year, we want to make it easier for families to celebrate Onam at home while we take care of your meal. With our Onasadhya all you need to do is gather your loved ones and enjoy the feast," says the team at Kappa Chakka Kandhari.

Celebrate the return of King Mahabali with a feast befitting royalty: authentic, abundant, and cooked with love. Limited orders will be accepted, and advance booking is mandatory. Orders are taken only for September 4 - 5, 2025.

Bookings for Onasadhya only on: www.kckonam.com

Booking Details: Chennai: 9858591010 Bengaluru: 6364671010

Pick-up Points:

Chennai:

IHMCT, P.O, 4 th Cross Street, C.I.T Campus, TTTI, Tharamani, Chennai - 600113

* Votive Shrine Church, 63 Halls Road,Kilpauk, Chennai - 600010* QFarmers Organic Store, Hiranandani Gateway House, OMR Road, Chennai - 600130

Bengaluru:

* WINGS ELIM Camping and Convention Centre, Collinwood Estate, Whitefield, Bengaluru - 560066

* St. John's Auditorium,18th Main Rd, John Nagar, Koramangala, Bengaluru - 560034

* Srikanteswara Bhavana, No.74, 5th cross, Malleshwaram, Bengaluru - 560003

