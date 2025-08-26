Mumbai, August 26: This month, many new smartphones were launched in India, with new design upgrades, improved cameras, and enhancements in overall performance. Some devices were launched with AI-powered features for editing photographs and improving their quality. Most notably, all the devices came with large batteries with fast-charging support. In September 2025, groundbreaking smartphone launches would take place globally.

Apple is expected to launch its iPhone 17 series, including the iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Air, and iPhone 17 standard model. It is also rumoured that the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE (Fan Edition) will be launched next month. Other devices include Lava AGNI 4, OPPO F31 Series, Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 (tablet), Motorola Razr 60 Swarovski Edition, and many other unannounced or unexpected launches.

Upcoming Smartphones in September 2025

iPhone 17 series

Apple is expected to launch its highly anticipated iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max in September 2025, around September 9. The devices will reportedly come with an A19 series chipset, 120Hz ProMotion displays, and a 24MP selfie camera (except for the standard model) and will be priced around INR 10,000 to 20,000 higher than the previous iPhone 16 series.

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE

Samsung's Galaxy S25 FE (Fan Edition) may be launched next month. It may have a 4,900mAh battery with 45W fast-charging support, a 120Hz 6.7-inch AMOLED display, Gorilla Glass Victus Plus protection, and Samsung's Exynos 2400 processor. It may also have 50MP+12MP+8MP triple rear cameras, a 12MP selfie camera, and AI features. It may be priced around INR 80,000.

Lava AGNI 4

Lava AGNI 4 is yet another highly anticipated smartphone made by the Indian company Lava Mobiles. It is rumoured to skip the dual-display concept and likely be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8350 processor. It will have 50MP triple rear cameras, a 7,000mAh battery, a 6.78-inch display, and a 16MP selfie camera. The Lava AGNI 4 price may be around INR 30,000 or higher.

OPPO F31 Series

OPPO F31, OPPO F31 Pro and OPPO F31 Pro+ are expected to launch soon in India. The reports indicated that the OPPO F31 series could arrive around the second week of September. All models are rumoured to get 7,000mAh batteries with 80W fast-charging and powered by Dimensity 6300, Dimensity 7300 and Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processors,

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite is confirmed to launch on September 5, 2025, and will be available for sale on the same day. It is a tablet that will include an Exynos 1380 processor, an 8,000mAh battery, a 10.9-inch 90Hz display, and 8MP front and 5MP rear cameras. It may launch in the INR 40,000 price range.

Motorola Razr 60 Swarovski Edition

Motorola Razr 60 Swarovski Edition will be introduced in India on September 1, 2025. The foldable smartphone will be embedded with Swarovski crystals. It may be priced higher than the standard variant. It will launch alongside the Moto Buds Loop with a 'Swarovski Crystal' Design.

In addition to these smartphones, the Vivo X300 5G, Vivo V60e, and the iQOO Neo 11 series, including iQOO Neo 11 Pro and iQOO Neo 11, are expected to launch soon. They may be launched in September or October.

