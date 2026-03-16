VMPL

Washington D.C. [US]/ Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 16: Celebrations Collection, a US-based Indian-inspired fashion brand, has officially announced the launch of its digital platform, bringing a curated range of festive, wedding, and occasion wear to customers across the United States.

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The brand specializes in high-quality ethnic Indian traditional and Indo-Western wear, designed to bridge the gap between traditional craftsmanship and modern accessibility for the Indian diaspora and global fashion enthusiasts.

The debut collection features an extensive selection of lehengas, sarees, Indo-Western outfits, and bridal ensembles, along with a curated line of fashion accessories. With a digital-first strategy, Celebrations Collection has integrated its e-commerce storefront with Instagram Shopping, allowing customers to discover and purchase intricate designs directly through social media.

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Founder Pravin Pingat emphasized the brand's commitment to blending cultural heritage with a seamless retail experience.

"Celebrations Collection was created to offer thoughtfully curated festive and bridal wear that reflects Indian craftsmanship while aligning with today's fashion sensibilities. Our goal is to simplify access to occasion wear for customers in the US through a streamlined digital experience," Pingat said.

As a direct-to-consumer (DTC) brand, Celebrations Collection focuses on quality fabrics, detailed craftsmanship, and versatile silhouettes. The platform is engineered to serve the growing demand for authentic Indian festive wear in the US market, providing a modern alternative to traditional brick-and-mortar ethnic retail.

About Celebrations CollectionCelebrations Collection is a Washington, D.C.-based fashion brand specializing in Indian ethnic and Indo-Western wear. Under its tagline, "Celebrations Clothing (when festivity meets fashion)," the brand offers a curated selection of lehengas, sarees, and bridal outfits for weddings and festivals, delivered through a modern, digital-first shopping experience.

Media Contact:

- Contact Person: Pravin Pingat

- Title: Founder

- Email: info@celebrationscollection.com

- Phone/WhatsApp: +1 571-656-9111

- Website: https://celebrationscollection.com

- Instagram: @celebrations_collection

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