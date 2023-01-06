New Delhi [India], January 6 (ANI/PNN): India's fastest-growing mobile handsets entity, Cellecor has launched its 3 new products, Earbuds, Bluetooth Soundbar, and Full HD LED Smart Android TV. The brand, aiming to encourage customers to access technology at pocket-friendly prices, has expanded its product range by introducing its 109 cm Full HD LED Smart Android TV.

The Smart Android TV comes with Google Assistant and Chromecast in-built, 60 Hz refresh rate, 48 W sound output, Full HD 1920x1080 Pixels, and the supported apps- Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+Hotstar, Youtube, and many more Apps with a two-year standard manufacturer warranty with accessible purchase facility from Bajaj at No-Down Payment and No-Cost EMI. Another recently launched product, the Cellecor CBL101 20 W Bluetooth Soundbar has In-Built two Subwoofers and speaker, and a 2.2 Channel, providing users HD sound quality with the option of wireless music streaming via Bluetooth.

Also Read | China Property Set for Modest Demand Recovery in 2023 on Policy Support – Latest Tweet by Reuters.

Speaking on the launch, Ravi Aggarwal, Co-founder and Managing Director of Cellecor, said "Aiming to deliver premium experiences at pocket-friendly prices, Cellecor has always been at the forefront with excellent communication solutions for its customers. We believe in meaningful innovations and excellence in quality. We have successfully earned our customers' and partners' trust, and belief and attempt to live up to their expectations. We are thrilled to launch our latest products and expand our range."

With this launch, Cellelor has launched Eight new products in its range of Earbuds, BroPods CB range including CB01, CB02, CB03, CB04, CB05, CB06, CB01 Plus, and CB02 Plus enabled with 30 hours of playtime, auto pairing facility, mic, 13 mm Driver, 5.1 V Bluetooth version and 10-meter wireless range. All these latest Cellcor products are available on the brand's online shop, Flipkart, Amazon, and Myntra.

Also Read | Air India Urinating Incidents: Airline CEO Campbell Wilson Asks Staff To Report Any Improper Behaviour on Aircraft to Authorities at the Earliest.

Cellecor BroPods CB05 Waterproof Earbuds

- 25 Hours Playtime

- Auto Pairing

- 5.1 V Bluetooth Version

- With Mic

- 13 mm Driver

- 10 m Wireless Range

- 120 hr Standby Time

- Active Noise Cancellation

- Easy Touch Control

- 6 months manufacturer warranty

Priced at INR 1,149/-

https://www.flipkart.com/cellecor-bropods-cb05-waterproof-earbuds-25-hours-playtime-auto-pairing-13mm-diver-bluetooth-headset/p/itm1df80effd7950?pid=ACCGKHZ6N7GVQXPA

Cellecor BroPods CB06 Waterproof Earbuds

- 30 Hours Playtime

- Auto Pairing

- 5.1 V Bluetooth Version

- With Mic

- 13 mm Driver

- 10 m Wireless Range

- 120 hr Standby Time

- Noise cancellation

- Easy touch control

- 6 months manufacturing warranty

Priced at INR 1,149/-

https://www.flipkart.com/cellecor-bropods-cb06-waterproof-earbuds-25-hours-playtime-auto-pairing-13mm-diver-bluetooth-headset/p/itm4fb8d923d7e66?pid=ACCGKGWYYFWASEPS

Cellecor CBL101 20 W Bluetooth Soundbar

- In-Built 2 Subwoofers and Speaker

- 2.2 Channel configuration

- 20 W Power Output (RMS)

- Wireless music streaming via Bluetooth

- Black Color

- Bluetooth

- 6 months manufacturing warranty

Priced at INR 1,999/-

https://www.flipkart.com/cellecor-cbl101-20-w-in-built-2-subwoofers-speaker-bluetooth-soundbar/p/itmb5bfeb6d6f40e?pid=ACCGKPQ3NRF6KGXJ

Cellecor 43-inch Full HD LED Smart Android TV

- Android (Google Assistant & Chromecast in-built)Full HD 1920x 1080 Pixels resolution

- 48 W Sound Output

- 60 Hz Refresh Rate

- Supported Apps: Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, YouTube

- Built-In Wi-Fi

- 2-Year Standard Manufacturer Warranty

Priced at INR 21,499/-

https://www.bajajmall.in/emi-store/cellecor-108-cm-43-inch-full-hd-led-smart-android-tv-with-voice-remote.html

Be Smart, Loud, and Proud with Cellecor.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)