Georgia [US], April 2: Central Global University proudly announces its accreditation by the Quality Assurance Higher Education (QAHE), marking a significant milestone in its commitment to delivering exceptional education and fostering global citizenship.

Central Global University, located in the heart of Georgia, has garnered widespread recognition for its dedication to academic excellence, innovation, and student-centered learning. The recent accreditation from QAHE serves as a testament to the university's unwavering commitment to maintaining the highest standards of quality in education.

"We are thrilled to receive accreditation from QAHE, which underscores our relentless pursuit of excellence in all facets of higher education," remarked - Dr Ana Mgeladze, Co-Founder of Central Global University. "This achievement reaffirms our mission to empower students with the knowledge, skills, and experiences they need to succeed in a rapidly evolving world."

Central Global University offers a diverse range of academic programs, including certificate, diploma, bachelor's, and master's degree programs, both online and on-campus. With a focus on fostering innovation and practical skills, the university equips students with the tools they need to thrive in their chosen fields.

"Our faculty members are not only scholars but also mentors who are deeply invested in the success and well-being of our students," noted (Dr Litto ), [Registrar] of Central Global University. "Through personalized attention, innovative teaching methods, and hands-on learning opportunities, we empower our students to become critical thinkers, effective communicators, and ethical leaders."

Accreditation by QAHE enhances the value of a Central Global University degree for students by providing assurance of quality and recognition in the global academic community. Students can be confident that their education meets rigorous standards and prepares them for success in their chosen careers.

Furthermore, the positive impact of accreditation extends to faculty, staff, alumni, and the broader community. Accreditation validates the hard work and dedication of faculty and staff, enhances alumni pride and loyalty, and strengthens ties with the community through partnerships and collaborations.

In addition to celebrating this accreditation, Central Global University is excited to announce its upcoming event, the Honorary Excellence Award Ceremony, scheduled for April 27, 2024, in Dubai. This prestigious event aims to recognize scholars who have demonstrated outstanding achievements and contributions to their respective fields. It will be a gathering of esteemed academics, industry leaders, and students, celebrating excellence and inspiring future generations of scholars.

Central Global University also looks forward to its future plans and expansion initiatives, as well as fostering partnerships and collaborations with other institutions, organizations, and industry leaders. These efforts align with the university's vision for higher education: to provide a transformative learning experience that prepares students to become responsible global citizens, leaders, and innovators who contribute positively to society.

"As we embark on this exciting journey as an accredited institution, we remain steadfast in our commitment to serving our students, our community, and society at large," Dr Ana Mgeladze.. "We look forward to continuing to push the boundaries of knowledge, innovation, and impact, and shaping the leaders of tomorrow."

Central Global University's accreditation by QAHE heralds a new era of academic excellence, innovation, and global engagement. With its unwavering dedication to quality education and a vision for a brighter future, the university is poised to make a lasting impact on the world stage.

For more information about Central Global University, its accredited programs, and the Honorary Excellence Award Ceremony, visit the university website at https://www.centralglobaluniversity.org, https://www.centralglobaluniversity.org/honorary-doctoral-degrees/

