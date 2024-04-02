Bisu Parba, or Tulu New Year, is a festival that celebrates the start of the new year and the harvest season in Tulu Nadu, a region located on the southwestern coast of India. It marks the first day of Paggu (April–May), the first month of the Tulu calendar. For the residents of Tulu Nadu, this festival holds significant importance as it symbolises prosperity from the past year and deep hopes for a prosperous upcoming year. As we gear up to celebrate Bisu Parba 2024, let us look at the date, significance and history behind the celebration, From Chaitra Navratri, Gudi Padwa to Eid al-Fitr and Ambedkar Jayanti; Full List of Important Dates and Days in April.

Bisu Parba 2024 Date in Mangalore

As per the Gregorian calendar, Bisu Parba usually falls in mid-April, on 14 or 15 April every year. Bisu Parba 2024 will be celebrated on Sunday, April 14.

Celebrations of Tulu New Year

The Bisu festival is an important annual celebration for the residents of Tulu Nadu. It involves worshipping nature and is believed to be a lucky day for beginning new ventures. The festival is celebrated to symbolize prosperity from the previous year and to bring hope for a prosperous year ahead. According to the Tulu Calendar, the end of 'Suggi' marks the beginning of 'Paggu', which is the time for farmers to start their agricultural operations for the summer crop. Hindu New Year's Days 2024 Dates in Different States: Enjoy the Colourful Mosaic of India's Harvest Festivals & New Year's Days.

Significance of Bisu Kani

Bisu Parba is a festival known for its tradition of Bisu Kani, which Tulu families celebrate. The Bisu Kani is prepared and worshipped, and it consists of a Kalasige (a wooden pot that was used to measure rice in earlier times) filled with rice, freshly plucked fruits and vegetables, ornaments, a mirror, cash, and other items arranged to form a Kani. The belief is that the entire family must see the Kani before the first rays of the sun. Youngsters in a family place grains of boiled rice over the elders' feet, touch them and receive blessings. In the olden days, tenants used to bring fruits and vegetables to their landlord's house as a symbol of respect and to keep the Kani in the house. They also sought their landlord's blessing and an agreement to continue tilling on his land. In return, landlords would gift tenants new clothes as a token of appreciation.

Bisu Praba Traditional Food

During Bisu Parba, people rest at home and prepare a traditional 'Moode' breakfast recipe, similar to lentil dosa. For lunch, they prepare cashew nut, green gram curry, cucumber 'puli kajipu', and ivy gourd dry 'palya' fries. Another famous dish, 'Payaso', is served with steamed, boiled rice and other accompaniments. Vishu 2024 Food: From Vishu Kanji to Thoran to Unniyappam, Best Foods To Celebrate the Malayalam New Year.

Overall, Bisu Parba is a festival that marks the new year and harvest season of Tulunadu. Families perform rituals to show gratitude to nature. The festival is believed to be an auspicious day to start new endeavours. Wishing everyone a very Happy Bisu Parba.

