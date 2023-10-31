VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 31: Champ Endurance, India's one of the passionate fitness-promoting companies that encourages running, swimming, cycling, and sports events across the country, is thrilled to announce the highly anticipated return of the Jio Mumbai Sustainability Cyclothon for its second season. The most awaited sporting event of Mumbai is to be held on Sunday, 17th December 2023 at Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai. The event is designed not only to celebrate fitness but also to champion sustainability and a greener way of life.

Embracing the theme of sustainability with a focus on zero wastage, the Jio Mumbai Sustainability Cyclothon Season 2 is poised to be a zero-waste extravaganza. The event aims to transform the daily lives of Mumbaikars by encouraging them to incorporate bicycles into their commute, contributing to a healthier lifestyle.

The diverse cycling categories, including the 10 KM (Joy Ride), 25 KM, 50 KM, 100 KM, and the Social Ride, cater to participants of varying skill levels.

Ravindra Wani, Director, Champ Endurance, expressed, "This cyclothon is one of the green initiatives we have undertaken to bring together more environment-conscious people and enable them to contribute to making the world a better place for future generations. We have enforced an age limit up to 65 which is rooted in specific considerations, ensuring the well-being of the very young participants. The time limits for completion are as follows: 10 km within 1.30 hours, 25 km within 2 hours, 50 km within 3 hours, and 100 km within 6 hours.

He emphasized, "Winners in the Ride (Amateur Cyclist) and Race (Pro Cyclist) categories stand to claim a significant share of the Rs12 LAKH prize pool. Organizations with the highest registrations will be honored with prestigious trophies, including the Corporate Trophy, Department Trophy, Institute Trophy, and Cycling Tribe Trophy."

Krishna Prakash, Additional Director General of Force One, emphasized, "Through the Cyclothon initiative, our goal is to combat the harmful effects of air pollution, noise pollution, and traffic congestion. Cycling presents a wonderful opportunity to enhance urban environments, contributing to a cleaner and greener Mumbai. It is imperative that we foster a cycling-friendly atmosphere in India, enabling people to seamlessly incorporate cycling into their daily routines as a means of transportation."

Vishvas Mote, Assistant Commissioner at Municipal Corporation Of Greater Mumbai (Mcgm) said, "We should opt for bicycles over motorbikes as part of our commitment to preserving nature and the environment. In our endeavor to further this cause, we have collaborated with the Indian Railways, who supported us in season 1. On the day of the cyclothon, we will arrange special trains for participants traveling from distant locations, making it convenient for them to bring their bicycles free of charge. Let's elevate cycling to a new level to enhance our environment."

Participants can anticipate a comprehensive package upon registration, featuring a Cycling Jersey, a Sling Bag with Exciting Goodies, a Finisher's Medal, a Healthy Breakfast, On-course Hydration Support, On-course Physio, Medical and ambulance Support, Free Personalized Photos, Reward and gifts (for winners), Customized Bib & Timing Chip (10km No Timing Chip), Personalized E-Timing Certificate, along with Entertainment and a Valued Event Experience.

Jio Mumbai Cyclothon is one of the green initiatives Champ Endurance organizes. It is Co-Partnered with BMC, MSRDC, and MMRDA to ensure more people come together and do their part in making the world a better place for future generations. Decathlon, serving as the sporting partner, will actively promote the event across its 11 Mumbai stores and promote sustainability.

The Sustainability Promo Ride is scheduled for 5th November. It will start from all 11 stores of Decathlon across Mumbai so that people from different areas can join at their nearest store.

Champ Endurance is launching its second season following the outstanding achievement of Season 1, attracting approximately 5000 cycling enthusiasts. Season 1 featured notable personalities, including Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty flagging off the races and actor Tiger Shroff, who served as the Green ambassador for Jio Mumbai Cycolothon. Champ Endurance aims to address traffic and pollution challenges faced by the city. The initiative primarily focuses on steering Mumbai towards a non-motorized future, with bicycles as the preferred mode of transport.

Join the pedalling towards a sustainable and healthier Mumbai with the simple steps of registration on the website www.champendurance.com.

