Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 12: At InvestKarnataka, the Karnataka Investor Summit, Champion InfoMetrics & Champion Infratech announce the launch of 10 futuristic Beach Lagoon Townships & Cities across Karnataka with EdgeData Centers of 10MW. These smart cities will be powered by Crystal Lagoon technology and sustainable cooling solutions, revolutionizing urban living with world-class Edge Data Centers enabling next-gen AI, IoT, and data-driven smart city solutions.

A Landmark Initiative for Karnataka's Digital & Sustainable Growth

The 10 Smart Beach Lagoon Cities will redefine urban development by integrating:

* Crystal Lagoon-Powered Beachfront Communities - Luxury, sustainability, and recreation in one.

* Edge Data Centers - Bringing real-time processing power closer to businesses and residents.

* Smart City Infrastructure - AI-driven automation for security, solar energy, Champ.fit Wellness arenas, Champions Aviation Helipads and world class transportation options.

* Sustainable Cooling & Renewable Energy - Cutting-edge climate-friendly innovations.

Strategic Locations across Karnataka

To ensure balanced economic and technological growth, five Edge Data Centers will be developed in Bengaluru's key hubs:

* Sarjapur | * Electronic City | * Hosur | * Devanahalli | * Marathalli

Another five will accelerate development in Tier-2 and emerging industrial hubs:

* Mysore | * Tumkuru | * Raichur | * Hubli | * Mangaluru

Leadership Quotes

* Subhakar Rao, Chairman of Champion Infratech, emphasized the project's significance:

"This initiative will redefine Karnataka's infrastructure by integrating world-class Edge Data Centers within our smart lagoon townships. By merging digital transformation with sustainable urban living, we are creating a global benchmark for smart cities of the future."

* Sreedeep Surapaneni, CEO of Champions Accelerator, highlighted the tech-driven opportunities:

"Our Edge Data Centers will empower businesses, startups, and digital enterprises with high-speed, low-latency data processing. Karnataka will soon become India's hub for AI-driven smart city solutions, fostering innovation, economic growth, and a thriving digital ecosystem."

Transforming Karnataka into a Global Digital & Real Estate Powerhouse

This initiative marks a bold step in positioning Karnataka as:

* A hub for next-gen technology and AI-driven smart cities

* A leader in sustainable, eco-friendly urbanization

* An investment magnet for global businesses and tech giants

Join the Smart Revolution

Champion Infratech and Champion InfoMetrics & Accelerator invite investors, developers, and technology partners to collaborate on building Karnataka's future.

For partnership inquiries, visit:

* www.ChampionInfratech.com | www.ChampionInfoMetrics.com

* Championing the Future - One Smart Beach Lagoon City at a Time!

