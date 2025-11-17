PNN

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 17: Chandan Healthcare Limited (NSE - CHANDAN), - Chandan Healthcare Limited, one of the leading players in North India's Diagnostics sector, has announced its Unaudited Financial Results for H1 FY26.

Key Financial Highlights:

Consolidated Key Financial Highlights H1FY26

* Total Income of ₹ 137.49 Cr, YoY growth of 23.38%* EBITDA of ₹ 29.98 Cr, YoY growth of 43.98%* EBITDA Margin of 21.81%, YoY growth of 312 Bps* PAT of ₹ 15.60 Cr, YoY growth of 46.59%* PAT Margin of 11.35%, YoY growth of 179.71 Bps* EPS of ₹ 6.38, YoY growth of 23.40%

Standalone Key Financial Highlights H1FY26

* Total Income of ₹ 77.63 Cr, YoY growth of 23.96%* EBITDA of ₹ 26.57 Cr, YoY growth of 45.05%* EBITDA Margin of 34.22%, YoY growth of 498 Bps* PAT of ₹ 14.56 Cr, YoY growth of 46.00%* PAT Margin of 18.76%, YoY growth of 283 Bps* EPS of ₹ 5.96, YoY growth of 22.89%

For more details, visit the company's website: https://chandandiagnostic.com/

Commenting on the financial performance, Mr. Amar Singh, Promoter and Managing Director of Chandan Healthcare Limited, said, "H1 FY26 marked a period of robust growth, with revenue up 23.38% to ₹ 137 Cr and profitability remaining strong. The performance was supported by consistent volume growth, better business mix, and disciplined cost management. Expansion momentum and rising diagnostic volumes strengthened margins and overall financial performance.

During the half year, we expanded our network with new state-of-the-art diagnostic centres in cities like Patna, Lucknow and Ayodhya, and continued to scale our Chandan Medical Centres to reach more communities. These additions enhanced patient access and reinforced our commitment to quality and affordable healthcare.

Looking ahead, we plan to accelerate our pan-India expansion through a mix of owned and franchise-led centres. Chandan Healthcare has also entered into an exclusive strategic partnership with Jeena Sikho Lifecare Limited to establish diagnostic centres across all existing and upcoming Jeena Sikho hospitals and clinics across India. Jeena Sikho Lifecare Limited (JSLL) is one of India's leading Ayurvedic healthcare providers with over a decade of experience in holistic wellness. With a clear strategy and strong foundation, Chandan Healthcare remains focused on steady, profitable, and sustainable growth in the years ahead."

Key Operational Highlights

