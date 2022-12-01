Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], December 1 (ANI): Kheti Virasat Mission Executive Director Umendra Dutt on Thursday said Chandigarh will hold millets fair every week during International Year of Millets 2023.

The event of International Millets Year 2023 in Chandigarh started in the presence of Chandigarh Administrator Banwarilal Purohit, Advisor Dharam Pal, MP Kiron Kher, MP Sanjay Tandon and other dignitaries.

Umendra Dutt called upon Chandigarh to play a leading role in India in the International Year of Millets 2023 and assured that the Kheti Virasat Mission has been trying to propagate millets since 2008 and to play the role of a partner in this mission with the Chandigarh administration.

Chandigarh Administrator Purohit said that millets should be made a part of your daily diet across the country and millets should also be used in the programmes held at Raj Bhavan. He said that it was a nationwide problem and efforts will be made to include millets in Chandigarh's Anganwadi, mid-day meals and CITCO hotels. He appreciated the millets awareness campaign of Kheti Virasat Mission.

The solution to most of our health problems lies in the kitchen, said Ram Babu, a millet expert. "The chef is the doctor and the food/ingredients present in the kitchen are our medicines."

He said, "All those elements are present in our kitchens, which are a treasure of anti-bacterial properties to anti-inflammatory, anti-oxidant, anti-carcinogenic properties. We just need to know the right use and importance of that right thing. All these are mainly millets, spices, herbs etc. If all these things are used daily in a balanced and moderate quantity in our everyday food, then most of the health-related problems will be solved just like that.

Millet expert Rambabu said that our kitchen is the treasure of our health and cooking is like meditation, only then it gets therapeutic properties. "In today's era, it is the era of processed food, if we want to maintain our health, then we have to stay away from package, processed food, wheat, rice and adopt Kodra, Kangni, Kutki, Bajra, Ragi, Swank, Hari Kangni and Jowar."

"We should adopt millets as a staple food so that we can get plenty of fibre, minerals," he added.

Umendra Dutt, Executive Director of Kheti Virasat Mission said that millets are miracle food and most of us are sick due to white rice wheat processed food and now the time has come to change ourselves and move towards millets. So that we can stay healthy and the revival of this miracle grain will also have a positive impact on the soil, health and water crisis of Punjab, Haryana.

He said that for the International Year of Millets 2023, the Kheti Virasat Mission Center is engaged in the promotion of millets in association with Haryana, Punjab Government and Chandigarh Administration. (ANI)

