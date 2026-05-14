Business News | Chandukaka Saraf Jewels Celebrates Mother's Day with a Heartfelt Tribute to Motherhood

VMPL

New Delhi [India], May 14: Carrying forward its legacy of nearly two centuries of excellence in jewellery, Chandukaka Saraf Jewels marked Mother's Day with a deeply emotional and engaging celebration across all its showrooms. The initiative, designed to honour and appreciate motherhood, received an overwhelming response from both customers and employees.

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As part of the celebration, thoughtfully designed message cards were distributed, inviting participants to express their love and gratitude towards their mothers. Employees and customers enthusiastically penned heartfelt notes, sharing stories of their mothers' sacrifices, values, strength, and unconditional love. These emotional expressions transformed the showroom spaces into warm hubs of connection and reflection.

Adding a personalized touch to the celebrations, special badges with messages such as "I am Proud Daughter of..." and "I am Proud Son of..." were given to customers. Employees proudly wore badges bearing their mothers' names, further amplifying the spirit of the occasion. Customers were also welcomed with specially curated greeting cards and chocolates, making the experience even more memorable.

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The showrooms were beautifully decorated to reflect the theme of motherhood, creating an inviting and emotionally resonant environment. Customers across all age groups--from children to senior citizens--participated wholeheartedly, appreciating the brand's thoughtful initiative and the meaningful engagement it fostered.

Speaking on the occasion, Siddharth Shah, Director of Chandukaka Saraf Jewels, said, "A mother is the greatest source of strength, inspiration, and support in every individual's life. Through this initiative, we aimed to express our deep love, respect, and gratitude towards mothers. The enthusiastic participation from our employees and customers has been truly inspiring."

Renowned for its socially conscious and emotionally driven initiatives, Chandukaka Saraf Jewels has once again strengthened its bond with customers by celebrating moments that go beyond jewellery--creating experiences that resonate on a personal level.

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